Newbridge Health & Wellness Releases New Guide on How Functional Medicine Can Help With Long-Haul COVID
EINPresswire.com/ --
Newbridge Health & Wellness just released a new guide detailing how the functional medicine approach can help to alleviate symptoms of long-haul COVID. As the phenomena of persistent symptoms associated with COVID-19 is thought to affect at least 1 in 8 people who have contracted the virus, functional medicine may offer a practical solution to dealing with symptoms.
Persistent COVID symptoms are identified by many labels. Officially referred to as Post-acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC), long COVID, or long-haul COVID in some studies has been shown to affect between 10 and 30 percent of those infected with COVID-19. And dealing with these symptoms over time can cause significant health complications.
A few of the primary symptoms of long-haul COVID are:
• Persistent shortness of breath
• Chronic fatigue
• Cognitive issues
Because the symptoms of long-haul COVID will vary among individuals who’ve contracted COVID-19, this makes functional medicine an attractive option due to the science-based, holistic approach that functional medicine offers.
Long-haul COVID can also cause mental health issues as well due to dealing with subpar health conditions for prolonged periods of time. And while cognitive issues are a primary symptom of long-haul COVID, this can lead to depression, anxiety, and other behavioral or mood disorders.
Functional medicine treats the individual, not the disease. And through the holistic approach of functional medicine, this can empower both the practitioner and the patient to work together to solve the root causes of underlying health conditions.
The functional medicine model enlists a science-based approach to care. And through the holistic method of functional medicine, practitioners can work to better identify the root causes of illnesses and offer a patient a comprehensive plan of their care that takes into consideration all possible causes of illness.
Newbridge Health & Wellness in Edina, Minnesota offers a functional medicine approach to coping with symptoms of long-haul COVID. And through their holistic and science-based approach, you may find the solution you’re looking for if dealing with persistent symptoms that stem from a previous infection of COVID-19.
If you’d like to reach out to Newbridge Health & Wellness, you can navigate to their company website here.
Joy Duginske
Newbridge Health & Wellness just released a new guide detailing how the functional medicine approach can help to alleviate symptoms of long-haul COVID. As the phenomena of persistent symptoms associated with COVID-19 is thought to affect at least 1 in 8 people who have contracted the virus, functional medicine may offer a practical solution to dealing with symptoms.
Persistent COVID symptoms are identified by many labels. Officially referred to as Post-acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC), long COVID, or long-haul COVID in some studies has been shown to affect between 10 and 30 percent of those infected with COVID-19. And dealing with these symptoms over time can cause significant health complications.
A few of the primary symptoms of long-haul COVID are:
• Persistent shortness of breath
• Chronic fatigue
• Cognitive issues
Because the symptoms of long-haul COVID will vary among individuals who’ve contracted COVID-19, this makes functional medicine an attractive option due to the science-based, holistic approach that functional medicine offers.
Long-haul COVID can also cause mental health issues as well due to dealing with subpar health conditions for prolonged periods of time. And while cognitive issues are a primary symptom of long-haul COVID, this can lead to depression, anxiety, and other behavioral or mood disorders.
Functional medicine treats the individual, not the disease. And through the holistic approach of functional medicine, this can empower both the practitioner and the patient to work together to solve the root causes of underlying health conditions.
The functional medicine model enlists a science-based approach to care. And through the holistic method of functional medicine, practitioners can work to better identify the root causes of illnesses and offer a patient a comprehensive plan of their care that takes into consideration all possible causes of illness.
Newbridge Health & Wellness in Edina, Minnesota offers a functional medicine approach to coping with symptoms of long-haul COVID. And through their holistic and science-based approach, you may find the solution you’re looking for if dealing with persistent symptoms that stem from a previous infection of COVID-19.
If you’d like to reach out to Newbridge Health & Wellness, you can navigate to their company website here.
Joy Duginske
Newbridge Health and Wellness
+1 6123867939
email us here