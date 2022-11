Introduction

This web page provides information related to upcoming new and revised product-specific guidances (PSGs) to support the development and approval of safe and effective generic drug products, including the projected date of PSG publication, as a commitment under the Generic Drug User Fee Amendments of 2022 (GDUFA III). Upcoming PSGs for both complex and non-complex products that are planned to be published in the next 12 months are listed (these may be subject to change).

How often does FDA publish new and revised PSGs?

To support generic drug development and generic drug approval, FDA issues new and revised PSGs on a quarterly and as needed basis. These PSGs, including PSGs for both complex and non-complex generic drug products, when finalized, describe the agency's current thinking and expectations on how to develop generic drug products to specific reference listed drugs and are intended to assist the generic pharmaceutical industry with identifying the most appropriate methodology and evidence needed to support a specific generic drug’s approval. The published PSGs are announced in the Federal Register and made available to the public on FDA’s website.

What information is provided on this web page?

For new PSGs for generic drug products under development, this web page provides information on the active ingredient(s), the route of administration and dosage form, the reference listed drug (RLD) application number, and the planned publication month/year. In addition to this information, the list of PSGs for generic products under revision also includes the planned revision categories and brief descriptions. This web page describes FDA’s plans for issuing new and revised PSGs for both complex and non-complex generic drug products.

What do the different planned revision categories mean?

For revised PSGs, the planned revision categories briefly describe the nature of the anticipated revisions. Planned revision categories are defined as the following:

Critical revision: PSG revision includes additional bioequivalence (BE) study(ies) or evidence recommended that is necessary to establish BE and support FDA approval reflecting a change in the safety or effectiveness of the drug product. The critical revision has a potential impact on all ANDAs including the approved applications. Holders of approved applications are also expected to address the change in the safety or effectiveness of the drug product reflected in a critical revision to maintain its FDA approval.

Major revision: PSG revision includes additional BE study(ies) or evidence recommended that is necessary to establish BE and support FDA approval. Major revisions are categorized as in vivo major revisions and in vitro major revisions. Under GDUFA III, applicants or prospective applicants may request PSG teleconference if they have already commenced an in vivo bioequivalence study (i.e., the study protocol has been signed by the study sponsor and/or the contract research organization) to obtain Agency feedback on the potential impact of the new or revised PSG on its development program. Pre-submission or post-submission PSG meetings may be requested following feedback received at the PSG teleconference. Refer to GDUFA III Enhancements to the Pre-ANDA Program for additional details. In vivo major revision: PSG revision includes additional in vivo bioequivalence study(ies) or evidence recommended to support FDA approval. In vitro major revision: PSG revision includes additional in vitro bioequivalence study(ies) or evidence recommended to support FDA approval.

Minor revision: Any revision to a PSG that is not considered critical or major, including but not limited to when a PSG is to be revised to add an in vivo or in vitro BE option, to clarify recommended study design, to certain study(ies), to provide alternative (less burdensome) approaches to the currently recommended study(ies), to add information on newly approved strengths of the RLD, or to make other recommendations that would not generally result in additional recommended bioequivalence study(ies) or evidence by an ANDA applicant necessary to support FDA approval. Minor revisions include both in vivo and in vitro changes.

Editorial revision: PSG revision includes non-substantive changes such as updating external references, correcting grammatical issues, and streamlining the format of existing recommendations.

FDA will also provide specific information on the planned revision when such information is available for public release.

What is a complex generic drug product?

As described in the GDUFA III Commitment Letter and Classifying Approved New Drug Products and Drug-device Combination Products as Complex Products for Generic Drug Development Purposes (MAPP 5240.10), a complex generic drug product generally means the following:

A product with: a complex active ingredient(s) (e.g., peptides, polymeric compounds, complex mixtures of APIs, naturally sourced ingredients) a complex formulation (e.g., liposomes, colloids) a complex route of delivery (e.g., locally acting drugs such as dermatological products and complex ophthalmological products and otic dosage forms that are formulated as suspensions, emulsions, or gels) a complex dosage form (e.g., transdermals, metered dose inhalers, extended release injectables)

Complex drug-device combination products (e.g., auto injectors, metered dose inhalers); and

Other products where complexity or uncertainty concerning the approval pathway or possible alternative approaches would benefit from early scientific engagement.

How often does FDA update this web page?

This web page will be updated each time FDA issues a new quarterly PSG batch. Each update removes the published PSGs and adds any new PSG under development or revision. This advance notice will help generic drug companies to plan for their development of generic drug products.

New and Revised PSGs for Generic Drug Products

Below is the list of PSGs for both complex and non-complex generic drug products that FDA plans to issue and the list of PSGs that FDA plans to revise in the coming year. While this list reflects FDA’s effort to be transparent regarding current plans for developing PSGs for generic drug products, it should be noted that timing may be subject to change.

Planned New PSGs for Complex and Non-Complex

Generic Drug Products

Updated November 17, 2022

Active Ingredient(s) Route of Administration Dosage Form RLD or RS Application Number Product Complexity Planned Publication ABROCITINIB ORAL TABLET 213871 NON-COMPLEX 08/2023 AFAMELANOTIDE SUBCUTANEOUS IMPLANT 210797 COMPLEX 02/2023 AMOXICILLIN; CLARITHROMYCIN; VONPRAZAN FUMARATE ORAL CAPSULE, TABLET, TABLET 215152 NON-COMPLEX 11/2023 AMOXICILLIN; VONOPRAZAN FUMARATE ORAL CAPSULE, TABLET 215153 NON-COMPLEX 11/2023 ARIPIPRAZOLE ORAL TABLET 207202 COMPLEX 02/2023 ATROPINE SULFATE OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION/DROPS 213581 NON-COMPLEX 08/2023 BACLOFEN ORAL GRANULES 215422 NON-COMPLEX 11/2023 BELUMOSUDIL MESYLATE ORAL TABLET 214783 NON-COMPLEX 05/2023 BELZUTIFAN ORAL TABLET 215383 NON-COMPLEX 05/2023 BIMATOPROST OPHTHALMIC IMPLANT 211911 COMPLEX 02/2023 BISMUTH SUBSALICYLATE; METRONIDAZOLE; TETRACYCLINE HYDROCHLORIDE ORAL TABLET, CHEWABLE, TABLET, CAPSULE 050719 COMPLEX 02/2023 CABOTEGRAVIR INTRAMUSCULAR SUSPENSION, EXTENDED RELEASE 215499 COMPLEX 05/2023 CABOTEGRAVIR; RILPIVIRINE INTRAMUSCULAR SUSPENSION, EXTENDED RELEASE 212888 COMPLEX 02/2023 CASIMERSEN INTRAVENOUS SOLUTION 213026 COMPLEX 05/2023 CELECOXIB; TRAMADOL HYDROCHLORIDE ORAL TABLET 213426 NON-COMPLEX 05/2023 CHLORHEXIDINE GLUCONATE TOPICAL SOLUTION 017768 NON-COMPLEX 11/2023 CITALOPRAM HYDROBROMIDE ORAL CAPSULE 215428 NON-COMPLEX 11/2023 CITRIC ACID; LACTIC ACID; POTASSIUM BITARTRATE VAGINAL GEL 208352 COMPLEX 05/2023 CLOBETASOL PROPIONATE TOPICAL CREAM 209483 COMPLEX Beyond 12 months CLOBETASOL PROPIONATE TOPICAL LOTION 213691 COMPLEX 08/2023 DARIDOREXANT HYDROCHLORIDE ORAL TABLET 214985 NON-COMPLEX 08/2023 DEFIBROTIDE SODIUM INTRAVENOUS SOLUTION 208114 COMPLEX 05/2023 DESMOPRESSIN ACETATE NASAL SPRAY, METERED 201656 COMPLEX Within the next 12 months DEXMETHYLPHENIDATE HYDROCHLORIDE;SERDEXMETHYLPHENIDATE CHLORIDE ORAL CAPSULE 212994 NON-COMPLEX 02/2023 DEXTROAMPHETAMINE TRANSDERMAL SYSTEM 215401 COMPLEX 05/2023 DIFELIKEFALIN ACETATE INTRAVENOUS SOLUTION 214916 NON-COMPLEX 05/2023 DIHYDROERGOTAMINE MESYLATE NASAL SPRAY, METERED 213436 COMPLEX 02/2023 DONEPEZIL HYDROCHLORIDE TRANSDERMAL SYSTEM 212304 COMPLEX 02/2023 EDARAVONE ORAL SUSPENSION 215446 NON-COMPLEX 08/2023 EPINEPHRINE INTRAMUSCULAR, SUBCUTANEOUS SOLUTION 201739 COMPLEX 08/2023 ETHINYL ESTRADIOL; SEGESTERONE ACETATE VAGINAL RING 209627 COMPLEX Within the next 12 months FERRIC DERISOMALTOSE INTRAVENOUS SOLUTION 208171 COMPLEX 11/2023 FERRIC PYROPHOSPHATE CITRATE INTRAVENOUS SOLUTION 212860 COMPLEX 05/2023 FEXINIDAZOLE ORAL TABLET 214429 NON-COMPLEX 02/2023 FINERENONE ORAL TABLET 215341 NON-COMPLEX 05/2023 FINGOLIMOD LAURYL SULFATE ORAL TABLET, ORALLY DISINTEGRATING 214962 NON-COMPLEX 11/2023 FLUTICASONE PROPIONATE NASAL SPRAY, METERED 209022 COMPLEX Beyond 12 months FORMOTEROL FUMARATE; GLYCOPYRROLATE INHALATION AEROSOL, METERED 208294 COMPLEX 08/2023 GANAXOLONE ORAL SUSPENSION 215904 NON-COMPLEX 08/2023 GIVOSIRAN SODIUM SUBCUTANEOUS SOLUTION 212194 COMPLEX 05/2023 GLUCAGON NASAL POWDER 210134 COMPLEX 02/2023 GOLODIRSEN INTRAVENOUS SOLUTION 211970 COMPLEX 02/2023 IBREXAFUNGERP CITRATE ORAL TABLET 214900 NON-COMPLEX 02/2023 INCLISIRAN SODIUM SUBCUTANEOUS SOLUTION 214012 COMPLEX 05/2023 INFIGRATINIB PHOSPHATE ORAL CAPSULE 214622 NON-COMPLEX 02/2023 LANREOTIDE ACETATE SUBCUTANEOUS SOLUTION 215395 COMPLEX Within the next 12 months LEUPROLIDE MESYLATE SUBCUTANEOUS EMULSION 211488 COMPLEX 02/2023 LEVODOPA INHALATION POWDER 209184 COMPLEX 11/2023 LEVONORGESTREL INTRAUTERINE INTRAUTERINE DEVICE 208224 COMPLEX 02/2023 LIDOCAINE; TETRACAINE TOPICAL PATCH 021623 COMPLEX 05/2023 LOXAPINE INHALATION POWDER 022549 COMPLEX 05/2023 LUMASIRAN SODIUM SUBCUTANEOUS SOLUTION 214103 COMPLEX 08/2023 LUTETIUM LU-177 VIPIVOTIDE TETRAXETAN INTRAVENOUS SOLUTION 215833 NON-COMPLEX 08/2023 MANNITOL INHALATION POWDER 022368 COMPLEX 08/2023 MANNITOL INHALATION POWDER 202049 COMPLEX 05/2023 MARIBAVIR ORAL TABLET 215596 NON-COMPLEX 05/2023 MAVACAMTEN ORAL CAPSULE 214998 NON-COMPLEX 08/2023 MECHLORETHAMINE HYDROCHLORIDE TOPICAL GEL 202317 COMPLEX 02/2023 MIDAZOLAM HYDROCHLORIDE INTRAMUSCULAR SOLUTION 216359 COMPLEX 08/2023 MITAPIVAT SULFATE ORAL TABLET 216196 NON-COMPLEX 08/2023 MITOMYCIN PYELOCALYCEAL POWDER 211728 COMPLEX Beyond 12 months MOMETASONE FUROATE IMPLANTATION IMPLANT 209310 COMPLEX 02/2023 NALOXONE HYDROCHLORIDE INTRAMUSCULAR, SUBCUTANEOUS SOLUTION 215457 COMPLEX 05/2023 ODEVIXIBAT ORAL CAPSULE|CAPSULE, PELLETS 215498 COMPLEX 05/2023 OLANZAPINE; SAMIDORPHAN L-MALATE ORAL TABLET 213378 NON-COMPLEX 02/2023 OTESECONAZOLE ORAL CAPSULE 215888 NON-COMPLEX 08/2023 OXANDROLONE ORAL TABLET 013718 NON-COMPLEX 02/2023 OXYMETAZOLINE HYDROCHLORIDE OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION/DROPS 212520 NON-COMPLEX 11/2023 PACRITINIB CITRATE ORAL CAPSULE 208712 NON-COMPLEX 08/2023 PATIROMER SORBITEX CALCIUM ORAL POWDER 205739 COMPLEX 05/2023 PEGCETACOPLAN SUBCUTANEOUS SOLUTION 215014 COMPLEX 05/2023 PENTOXIFYLLINE ORAL TABLET, EXTENDED RELEASE 018631 NON-COMPLEX 05/2023 PIFLUFOLASTAT F-18 INTRAVENOUS SOLUTION 214793 NON-COMPLEX 05/2023 PILOCARPINE HYDROCHLORIDE OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION 214028 NON-COMPLEX 08/2023 RISPERIDONE SUBCUTANEOUS FOR SUSPENSION, EXTENDED RELEASE 210655 COMPLEX 11/2023 RIVAROXABAN ORAL FOR SUSPENSION 215859 NON-COMPLEX 11/2023 RUXOLITINIB PHOSPHATE TOPICAL CREAM 215309 COMPLEX 08/2023 SIROLIMUS TOPICAL GEL 213478 COMPLEX 02/2023 SIROLIMUS INTRAVENOUS POWDER 213312 COMPLEX 05/2023 SOTORASIB ORAL TABLET 214665 NON-COMPLEX 02/2023 TAPINAROF TOPICAL CREAM 215272 COMPLEX 11/2023 TESTOSTERONE NASAL GEL, METERED 205488 COMPLEX 02/2023 TOBRAMYCIN INHALATION POWDER 201688 COMPLEX 11/2023 TRIAMCINOLONE ACETONIDE INJECTION SUSPENSION 211950 COMPLEX 02/2023 VENLAFAXINE BESYLATE ORAL TABLET, EXTENDED RELEASE 215429 NON-COMPLEX 02/2023 VILTOLARSEN INTRAVENOUS SOLUTION 212154 COMPLEX 02/2023 VOSORITIDE SUBCUTANEOUS POWDER 214938 COMPLEX 02/2023 VOXELOTOR ORAL TABLET, FOR SUSPENSION 216157 NON-COMPLEX 05/2023 VUTRISIRAN SUBCUTANEOUS SOLUTION 215515 COMPLEX 08/2023 ZANAMIVIR INHALATION POWDER 021036 COMPLEX 05/2023

Planned Revised PSGs for Complex and Non-Complex

Generic Drug Products

Updated November 17, 2022