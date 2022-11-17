KoreConX Expands Real Estate Ecosystem With HeightZero

Education is what sealed this cooperation between the two companies. As the oldest independent advisory firm in the blockchain space to focus strictly on real estate, HeightZero provides education for this area, just like KoreConX does for the private capital markets.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KoreConX and HeightZero announce their cooperation to strengthen the Real Estate ecosystem through their shared mission of education. Digitizing the real estate market is an emerging phenomenon worldwide, increasing the already bewildering number of available investment options and concepts. providing many benefits, with one of the most attractive being asset management.

HeightZero, the new KorePartner, provides consultative education and a coveted, full-service resource for real estate companies who want to leverage and monetize Blockchain technology to advance into Web3. They are also a contributing member of the international FIBREE organization, Florida FBBA Real Estate Committee, and the US Government Blockchain Association. Now empowered by KoreConX's technology and expertise, their global ecosystem of partners are leaders in the space and promote compliance & transparency around the world.

Guiding entrepreneurs through this new landscape in the Real Estate business is a challenge that both companies are happy to tackle. Information and advice are essential, as a company can easily overlook the nuances and complexities of any securities offering in this vertical.

Laura Pamatian, Founder at HeightZero, is thrilled to be part of KoreConX's team of KorePartners. "Our global ecosystem of partners are pioneers deep in the space. Our alignment with these providers supplies our clients with comprehensive direction, support, and execution of the technology. That means we help people focus their time on what they do best, while we look after all the details. It has always been about educating, teaching, and guiding."

Oscar Jofre Jr., CEO and co-founder of KoreConX, strongly believes in the Real Estate sector. "A lot of entrepreneurs and companies may find the new lingo in Real Estate to be a challenge, but the truth is there are companies like us and HeightZero to help everyone navigate these waters of Blockchain and Tokenization, and solve liquidity issues."

Learn more about this partnership and Real Estate Tokenization in the KoreTalkX #15, on Spotify.

About KoreConX

Founded in 2016, KoreConX provides the first secure online infrastructure for private companies to conveniently and compliantly manage every aspect of their capital market activities, from issuing securities to shareholder relations. Investors, broker-dealers, law firms, accountants, and investor acquisition firms, all leverage our ecosystem solution. KoreConX also maintains a large online library of educational content to help companies navigate their capital-raising journey.

