Economic reconciliation in action takes an even bigger stage at 4th annual Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase

Event supported by GCT Global Container Terminals returns June 1 and 2, 2023 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Squamish Nation Hereditary Chief Ian Campbell continues as event chair

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase will take the big stage in Vancouver in 2023, moving to the Vancouver Convention Centre on the traditional territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and Sel̓íl̓witulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations for two days of dialogue about economic reconciliation and shared prosperity through partnerships, June 1 and 2, 2023.



Early bird ticket pricing is available until January 16, 2023.

The third annual gathering in late May 2022 featured keynote speaker Chief Terry Paul, Jody Wilson Raybould and over 80 speakers and panelists from First Nations and Indigenous communities, business, academia and government, as well as numerous cultural performers.

“It’s a movement for change,” says Squamish Nation Hereditary Chief Ian Campbell, who will once again chair the event in 2023. “More Canadians than ever see themselves in this, whether they are Indigenous themselves or of any background. This conversation is meant to be deeply inclusive, and we welcome everyone.”

While formatted like a traditional business conference, with presentations and panel discussions, the underlying spirit of IPSS is about encouraging the kind of open and forthright conversations and storytelling found throughout the country’s Indigenous communities. People are there to share their experiences, and to learn from and be inspired by the sharing done by others.

The themes for 2023 are purpose, relationships and vision.

Says Chief Campbell: “The 2023 Showcase will bring together leaders from across numerous Indigenous communities, business and governments for honest, often challenging, dialogue about relationships between Indigenous communities and business in Canada, and how we can together move forward towards economic reconciliation through partnering in all kinds of ways, through businesses of all sizes.

“With a larger venue at our next gathering, we will be able to delve into even more partnerships that have worked, spending more time exploring the obstacles that needed to be overcome and what all parties needed to learn from each other,” says Chief Campbell. “Through this, we hope to foster the next wave of relationships and mutual opportunity in Canada, from coast to coast.”

Topics in 2022 included transportation, real estate development, technology & telecommunications, energy, forestry, mining, fisheries, food production, finance and education.

“Reconciliation is not only an urgent imperative, which forward-thinking businesses and governments recognize, but it is also among the greatest opportunities in Canada today. The process of reconciliation provides a pathway towards renewed national vision and economic purpose, while enabling us to meaningfully bridge the unacceptable social and economic gaps that still persist between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities,” says Margareta Dovgal, IPSS event lead.

“When we started the Showcase four years ago, our goal was to create a platform where we could bring forward the partnerships and relationships being quietly undertaken at that time and learn from them, a venue where relationships could be started and a space for the conversations that would enable all attendees to participate in defining a new era under UNDRIP legislation. I am driven to ensure 2023 builds on our success, and takes the showcase to an entirely new place.”

In addition to patron sponsor GCT Global Container Terminals, IPSS is also being made possible through the support of companies such as Enbridge Inc., TELUS, Beedie Development and Teck Resources, as well as other valued sponsors.

The 2023 event will feature a range of topics from across all sectors and industries in the Canadian economy. Enbridge Inc. is sponsoring the keynote address, which will be announced early next year.

Tickets may be purchased here. Early bird rates apply until January 16, 2023 at 4:00 pm Pacific.

