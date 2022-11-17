Beacon Media + Marketing Releases New Guide on the Cost and Advantages of Choosing a Marketing Agency
Beacon Media + Marketing just released a new guide detailing the cost of digital marketing and why a brand should outsource its digital marketing needs. And with the ever-changing landscape of digital marketing always shifting, business owners can use all the help they can get.
Digital marketing maintains a pace aligned with shifts in emerging technologies. No matter how business savvy a CEO or small-business owner is, these shifts are hard to keep up with. And adding the workload of digital marketing on top of everyday business tasks can cause any owner to suffer from burnout.
In addition, many business owners look at the cost of paying for marketing services. But with the average ROI for digital marketing in the ballpark of 4:1, or four dollars earned for every single dollar spent, this makes outsourcing digital marketing efforts an attractive option for any business, no matter the product or service being sold.
Marketing agencies also take on a tremendous amount of work, leaving the business owner free to concentrate on daily business tasks and running the company. And just a few of the primary tasks that a marketing agency will tackle are:
• Content strategy development
• SEO research
• Blogging
• Website design
• Publishing content
• Paid ads
• Audience research & targeting
• Social media management
Digital marketing agencies also handle much more than simple tasks, including market expansion, geotargeting, and keeping up with advanced search algorithm changes. And with the attractive ROI that a business may see, taking advantage of a digital marketing agency’s expertise proves to be an essential investment.
Even the most resourceful business owners need a hand with marketing. And by partnering with professionals at a digital marketing agency, creating a winning marketing campaign becomes much more of a reality.
Beacon Media + Marketing strives to help brands get their voice heard. And with a talented team of dedicated professionals on hand, Beacon Media + Marketing is sure to help your business thrive. If you want to learn more about Beacon Media + Marketing or to schedule a consultation, you can do so on the company website.
Adrienne Wilkerson
