Wireless Display Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2030

Increasing usage of Digital Out-Of-Home advertising and wireless digital signage are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the wireless display

Market Size – USD 3.82 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.0%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Wireless Display Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

A recent development in the information technology (IT) sector is the integration of conventional digital signage and wireless displays, which is boosting demand for wireless displays. For the benefit of storing and backing up their content and data, businesses and organisations are rapidly implementing cloud-based wireless digital signage display technology, which is supporting the revenue growth of the wireless display market. One of the main reasons for the rising demand for wireless digital signage systems is the fact that businesses may manage their content wirelessly as long as they are connected to the internet. Rising research and development efforts in wireless digital signage are anticipated to drive the wireless display market's revenue growth.

Furthermore, video conferencing became essential for many businesses both during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to making video conferencing cordless and remotely accessible, wireless display systems also provide extra features like split-screen that let users divide the screen into separate sections for various uses. For instance, EZCast released QuattroPod USB on October 20, 2020, enabling up to four individuals to share information from any device on the primary display. Additionally, emerging trends like Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) are anticipated to fuel market revenue development. Unlike conventional display solutions where customers struggled to locate wires that were compatible with all types of modern operating systems, wireless display solutions are compatible with smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other devices.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Wireless Display market include:

Google LLC, Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Roku, Inc., Sony Corporation, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Rockchip Electronics Co., Ltd., Marvell Technology, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, and Panasonic Holding Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global wireless display market on the basis of offering type, application type, technology protocol, and region:

• Offering Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

o Hardware

1. Standalone

2. Brand Product Integrated

o Software & Services

• Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

o Residential

o Commercial

1. Corporate & Broadcast

2. Digital Signage

3. Government (Defense, Command Center, and Public Offices)

4. Healthcare

5. Education

6. Others (Automotive and Transportation, Industrial, and Hospitality)

• Technology Protocol Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

o WirelessHD

o WiDi

o Miracast

o AirPlay

o Google Cast

o DLNA

o Others (WHDI, WiGig, and UWB)

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Wireless Display industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Wireless Display?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

