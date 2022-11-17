We welcome the release of U.S. citizen Kyaw Htay Oo from prison in Burma, where he was wrongfully detained for more than 14 months. We extend our deep appreciation to our allies and partners who joined us in pressing Burma’s military regime to release him. We also welcome the release of a number of political prisoners and other foreign detainees and continue to call for the release of the many thousands of political prisoners who remain in Burma.

The safety and security of Americans worldwide is one of my highest priorities as Secretary of State, and we will never stop working to secure the release of U.S. nationals held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad.