Homeowners Get Remote Pump Protection with Newest PumpFuse Version

Pump monitoring wi-fi gadget introduces capabilities that make it an ideal protection device for a variety of equipment

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Failures in critical home systems such as septic systems and sump pumps can feel nightmarish to homeowners as they normally translate into costly repairs. Depending on the specs, a pump replacement due to burnout can easily cost in the thousands and even small issues such as a pressure switch failure can take homeowners back hundreds of dollars.

The PumpFuse wi-fi pump protector was created with these homeowners in mind as it can help prevent pump breakdowns by monitoring equipment power usage and sending their smartphones push notifications of typical runs as well as of failure events.

The latest version of PumpFuse introduces remote pump protection features with customizable power and timing parameters. In addition to monitoring pumps to preemptively address recurring equipment failures, it can save homeowners from having to buy expensive equipment as these parameters can be configured in a way that makes reset cycles set up dosed pumping in septic systems, for instance.

"The new PumpFuse remote protection features allow advanced users and plumbers to tweak the high and low-trip settings, as well as auto reset time, to fit their needs," says Sergey Gorbunov, CEO of VisitBasis, specialists in tracking technology and developers of PumpFuse.

PumpFuse works with any ⅙ HP to 1 HP 125v sump pumps, submersible pumps, sewage/effluent pumps, utility pumps, water well pumps, or septic pumps. It can be purchased from Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/PumpFuse-Submersible-Water-Pump-Saver/dp/B09YK8KY9N. Plumbers, contractors, and those interested in volume orders can contact sales@pumpfuse.com.

For more information visit https://pumpfuse.com

