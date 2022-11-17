Ethanol Production Cost

Ethanol Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information

Product Name - Ethanol

Segments Covered

Manufacturing Process: Process Flow, Material Flow, Material Balance

Raw Material and Product/s Specifications: Raw Material Consumption, Product and Co-Product Generation, Capital Investment

Land and Site Cost: Offsites/Civil Works, Equipment Cost, Auxiliary Equipment Cost, Contingency, Engineering and Consulting Charges, Working Capital

Variable Cost: Raw Material, Utilities

Fixed Cost: Labor Requirement & Wages, Overhead Expenses, Maintenance Charges

Financing Costs: Interest on Working Capital, Interest on Loans

Depreciation Charges

General Sales and Admin Costs

Production Cost Summary

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the manufacturing process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Ethanol production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource Assessment of Ethanol Production Process:

Ethanol Production Cost From fermentation process: This report provides a detailed cost analysis of ethanol production through fermentation. It uses crops rich in carbohydrates, such as rice, sugar cane, maize, etc. The fermentation process converts carbohydrates into ethanol and carbon dioxide. Without oxygen, its ideal functioning temperatures range between 25°C to 35° C generating an aqueous solution. The more elevated levels of alcohol, the more additional distillation is required.

2. Ethanol Production Cost From hydration process/synthetic route: This report covers a detailed cost analysis of ethanol production using the hydration process/synthetic route. When a blend of Ethylene and steam is passed using an acidic catalyst leading to its hydration, a kind of ethanol is obtained which requires further purification to be abled to be consumed.

Product Definition:

Ethanol or ethyl alcohol is a colourless, transparent liquid with a hydroxyl group attached to an ethyl group. It is a standard recreational drug and an organic compound with the chemical formula C2H6O that can easily dissolve in water and other organic compounds. Ethanol is volatile, flammable, and has a distinct wine-like odour and pungent taste.

Market Drivers:

Ethanol is used as a topical disinfectant due to its bactericidal activities. It finds application in various manufacturing industries as a crucial substance that substitutes for a fuel source. It is also an essential industrial chemical that can be employed as a solvent to produce other kinds of organic chemicals. In automotive, it is used as a gasoline additive as well as functions as a critical ingredient in alcoholic beverages, as an intoxicating ingredient.

Key Questions Answered in the Ethanol Production Cost Report:

What are the key drivers propelling the Ethanol market?

What are the various processes used for Ethanol production?

What are the raw materials required to produce Ethanol?

What are the different operations units involved in the production of Ethanol?

What are the manpower and utility requirements in the production process of Ethanol?

What are the various costs engaged in the production of Ethanol?

What are the construction costs involved in setting up an Ethanol production facility?

What are the working capital requirements?

What is the process of raw material procurement for Ethanol production?

What is the time frame for Ethanol plant start-up?

What is the pricing mechanism of Ethanol?

