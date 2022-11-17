Deepbrain AI Named as CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for the Second Consecutive Year

Recognized for its innovative 'Re;memory,' an AI-powered memorial service that recreates the appearance, mannerisms, and voice of a recently deceased loved one.

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepBrain AI, a startup company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that it has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for Re;memory in the Virtual & Augmented Reality (VR/AR) category. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, US. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record-high number of over 2100 submissions.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers, and more, review submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics, and design. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction.

It is the second consecutive year that DeepBrain AI's service has been named an Innovation Awards Honoree. In 2021, DeepBrain Ai's text-to-video SaaS platform 'AI STUDIOS' was named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for the Streaming category, and this year Re;memory is named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Virtual & Augmented Reality sector.

Deep learning technology to memorialize departed loved ones

Re;memory is an innovative AI commemoration service that embodies the client's voice and face as an AI human. Re;memory recreates deceased family members using AI and allows their loved ones to virtually meet and talk to them after death.

Re;memory creates the AI human in phases while the client is alive. The first part of the Re;memory journey is to have scriptwriters conduct pre-interviews collecting various episodes and life stories with the client. The next step is to have the client in a specialized studio. This is a half-day video recording session to prepare the necessary video and voice data for the deep learning process. Lastly, a deep learning process creates an AI human that resembles the client in appearance, facial expression, voice, intonation, and habits.

DeepBrain AI builds the AI Human based on the collected data and visuals. The client can request to check the first sample of the AI recreation. The completed AI Human can be seen in the showroom dedicated to Re; memory of DeepBrain AI located in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Family and friends can experience it in four themes - reunion, memories, joy, and parting - for about 30 minutes.

DeepBrain AI's virtual human solution is based on interactive AI technology that combines voice and video synthesis, natural language processing, and speech recognition technology, enabling real-time communication with users and creating virtual humans with photo-realistic appearances. Deep learning-based video synthesis technology covers non-verbal parts such as lip sync, movement, and facial expressions to realize a high-quality virtual human.

Based on this technology, Re;memory recognizes user's questions based on STT (Speech to Text) and chatbot technology, which are interactive artificial intelligence technologies, and it has a great strength of being able to communicate in real-time, two-way, providing a meaningful dialog. AI Human implemented with Re;memory is accessed in a private showroom operated by DeepBrain AI. A high-performance sound system ensures smooth communication, and the 400-inch large-screen screen is reproduced in the same size as the real person so that the user can feel their presence.

DeepBrain AI will demonstrate Re;memory at the CES 2023 exhibition and also demonstrate the AI Studios and AI Human Solutions. Se-young Jang, CEO of Deep Brain AI, said, "I am very grateful to have been recognized for AI human technology by winning the Innovation Award at CES, one of the world's largest IT exhibitions, for two consecutive years. Through steady development and advancement of AI technology, we will emerge as a leading AI human company with greater competitiveness in the global market."

