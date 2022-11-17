Dental Practice Management Software Market Reach US$ 4,030.80 million by 2027 | Grow CAGR 10.9%
Scheduling software segment is expected to drive the growth of the global dental practice management software market by component segmentNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research study titled ‘Dental Practice Management Software Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by delivery mode and component,’ the global dental practice management software market is expected to reach US$ 4,030.80 million in 2027 from US$ 1,834.80 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global dental practice management software market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
Dental practice management software is designed to help dentists to tackle the unique challenges such as billing online appointment bookings, and accounting. These solutions are easy-to-use cloud-based software that helps to make clinical and administrative routines run smoother and deliver powerful tools for managing dental clinic. The dental practice management software offers templates designed for dental practices, capability to import and organize X-rays, and tooth and gum graphics. Moreover, they provide a web portal for patient education modules, scheduling, billing, and coding support.
Based on component, the global dental practice management software market is segmented into scheduling software, patient communication software, invoice/billing software, insurance management software, and other components. In 2019, the scheduling software segment held the largest share of the market; whereas, the patient communication software segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, as it enables the dentist clinics as well as hospitals to communicate efficiently with the patients.
The major players operating in the dental practice management software market are, Carestream Dental, LLC.; Curve Dental, Inc.; Datacon Dental Systems; Epic Systems Corporation; DentiMax; Henry Schein, Inc.; Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.; Gaargle Solutions Inc.; NXGN Management, LLC; and Compudent Systems Inc.; among others.
The report segments the Global Dental Practice Management Software market as follows:
By Delivery Mode
• Web-Based Delivery Mode
• Cloud-Based Delivery Mode
• On-Premise Delivery Mode
By Component
• Scheduling Software
• Patient Communication Software
• Invoice/Billing Software
• Insurance Management Software
• Other Components
