Electronic Warfare Market Share, Growth Revenue 2022 |Increasing Research and Development (R&D) activities in warfare
Increasing investments by major players in the defense sector is driving electronic warfare market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electronic warfare market size reached USD 17.72 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising investment in defense sector and foreign intelligence platforms is driving market revenue growth.
Electronic warfare significantly contributes towards Information Operations (IO) by using wide range of techniques to disrupt, shape, and exploit adversary use of electromagnetic spectrum. In addition, it protects freedom of action and increases dependence on that spectrum. Various characteristics of electronic warfare such as detection, disruption, destruction, deception, and denial are driving market growth. Disruption indicates ability to degrade enemy’s control to prohibit attacks on friendly forces, while deception signifies utilization of electromagnetic spectrum to confuse adversaries.
However, factors, including limited effective range and significant amount of power requirement for jammers, are expected to hamper electronic warfare market growth during the forecast period. In addition, advancements in electronic warfare require substantial investments, which act as a restraint to market growth.
The reports cover key developments in the Electronic Warfare market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Electronic Warfare market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Electronic Warfare in the global market. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
Some major companies in global market report include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Leonardo, Boeing, Collins Aerospace, General Dynamics Corporation, and SAAB
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Military Commands
Homeland Security & Cyber Protection
Military Critical Infrastructure
Routine Operations
Emergency Services
Transportation System
Others
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
EW Equipment
Identification Friend or Foe
Radar Warning Receiver
Laser Warning Receiver
IR Missile Warning System
Direction Finders
Directed Energy Weapons
Anti-radiation Missiles
Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM)
Emission Control
Interference Mitigation
Counter UAV System
Electronic Warfare Operational Support (EWOS)
Regional Overview:
The global Electronic Warfare market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Electronic Warfare market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.
Market Taxonomy:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope
Definition and forecast parameters
Methodology and forecast parameters
Data Sources
Chapter 2:
Executive Summary
Business trends
Regional trends
Product trends
End-use trends
Chapter 3:
Industry Insights
Industry segmentation
Industry landscape
Vendor matrix
Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4:
Regional Landscape
Chapter 5:
Company Profile
Business Overview
Financial Data
Product Landscape
Strategic Outlook
Key Objectives of the Report:
Analysis and estimation of the Electronic Warfare market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027
Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape
Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Electronic Warfare market
Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments
Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities
