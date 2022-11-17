Floating Farms Market Overview, Merger, Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2030
Higher yield than conventional farming, rapid climate change, and erratic weather patterns are key factors driving global floating farms market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report on the Global Floating Farms Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the Floating Farms Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.
Market revenue growth of floating farms can be attributed to rapid climate change and erratic weather patterns have significantly impacted agricultural output; therefore, it is unable to meet the growing demand. This has led to increased demand for alternative and sustainable farming practices such as vertical farming, and floating farming globally. According to recent studies by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Greenhouse Gas emissions (GHG) have doubled over the past years and is expected to further increase by 2050. Also, agriculture contributes the largest share of methane and nitrous oxide emissions. Thus, adoption of sustainable farming strategies by small agricultural producers to meet demand is expected to drive market revenue growth.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
On 22 November 2020, Samkna’, which is undertaken by Al Qamra Holding announced the launch of the first offshore aquaculture project in open waters using floating cages in the Middle East. It is expected that approximately 3,000 metric tons of fish are to be produced to meet the domestic demand for protein-rich food in the region.
The vegetables & fruits segment is expected to register a faster revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Surging use of improved production techniques, as well as increased awareness of nutrition and health, education, and food security, are expected to drive revenue growth of the segment during the forecast period. Moreover, increased demand for food commodities and high-quality products, changing lifestyles, usage of technology-driven agriculture, and sophisticated agriculture methods are important factors that contribute to revenue growth of the segment. On 3 January 2020 for instance, AgriSea developed an ocean-based floating farm for growing rice using salt water. The scientist of the organization has developed salt-tolerant rice seeds that can be grown using the ocean’s salty water.
The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Floating Farms market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyses the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Floating Farms according to the impact of COVID-19.
Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:
Floating Farms, AgriSea, Singapore Aquaculture Technologies, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), Qingdao Conson Development Group Co Ltd., SalMar ASA, Lingalaks AS, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Ocean Arks Tech., Al Qamra holding, and Ocean Era, Inc.
Emergen Research has segmented the global floating farms market based on farm type, equipment type, building structure, and region:
Farm Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Vegetable & Fruits
Livestock
Poultry
Dairy
Fish
Sheep
Pig
Goat
Duck
Others
Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Cages
Milling Machines
Egg Incubators
Knapsack Sprayers
Power Tillers
Fish Ponds
Tarpaulins
Others
Building Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Building-based
Shipping Container-based
Regional Analysis of the Floating Farms Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report offers a complete understanding of the Floating Farms market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.
The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Floating Farms market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Floating Farms market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Floating Farms market.
Key Coverage of the Floating Farms Market:
Insightful information regarding the global Floating Farms market
Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Floating Farms market
Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities
The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate
Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies
Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations
