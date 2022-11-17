UV Curing System Market Share to hit USD 5153.2 Million, Globally by 2028: The Insight Partners
UV Curing System Market Size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9% fuelled by increase in demand for UV LED-Based Curing by 2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UV curing system is a relatively old technology and has been used for a long time. UV curing is a method of drying inks, adhesives, and coatings. The old UV curing systems used mercury lamps for curing. However, with advancements in technology and the increasing effect of mercury lamps on the workers and environment, UV LEDs are used as a source in the curing systems. The curing method is widely used in many industry verticals, such as automotive, healthcare, electronics, aerospace, graphic & art, and wood coatings. With demand rsising for bonding & assembling, printing, coating, and other process in aforesaid industries, the demand for systems will continue to rise, which in turn will proper the growth of UV curing system market.
Get Sample Report on UV Curing System Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000952
UV Curing System Market Report Scope:
Growth rate - CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028
Market Size Value by - US$ 5,153.2 million by 2028
Market Size Value in - US$ 2,817.2 million in 2021
Forecast Period - 2021- 2028
Base Year - 2020
No. of Pages - 136
No. of Tables - 56
No. of Charts & Figures - 74
Historical data available - Yes
Segments covered - Application and End User
Regional scope - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America
Country scope - US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
UV Curing System Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Phoseon Technology, Nordson, Heraeus, Dymax, and IST Metz GmbH are among the key players profiled in the UV curing system market. Several market players were analyzed to acquire a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.
In 2022, Heraeus Noblelight launched infrared and UV technology for future-proof coating solutions at the PaintExpo trade fair in Karlsruhe in April
In 2021, Phoseon Technology announced a partnership with American Ultraviolet for the advancement of LED curing in all UV curing markets.
Speak to Our Research Expert at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPTE100000952?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10051
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on UV Curing System Market:
Majority of economic operations in the Middle East and Africa region were suspended due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the region, thereby, impacting the UV curing system market negatively from both supply and demand side. Since the tourism sector in the country experienced very less demand, due international travel ban, demand for new air conditioners, television sets, and refrigerators reduced notably from the hospitality industry. This impacted the requirement for UV curing system from consumer electronics manufacturers.
UV Curing System Market: Application Overview
Based on application, the UV curing system market is segmented into bonding & assembling, disinfection, coating & finishing, and painting. The bonding & assembling segment led the market in 2020. Manufacturers of consumer electronics and wearable gadgets, such as smartwatches containing chips and flexible sensors, are seeing new prospects owing to the Internet of Things (IoT). Breakthroughs in device design and manufacturing technology positively impact PCB production worldwide. Thus, the rise in PCB production is propelling the demand for bonding & assembling processes from the manufacturers.
A few of the major players operating in the UV curing system market are American Ultraviolet, AMS Spectral UV, Dymax Chemical (Shanghai) Co. Ltd, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Hanovia-uv, Heraeus Holding GmbH, IST Metz GmbH, Jenton Group, Nordson Corporation, and Phoseon Technology. These companies are actively investing in new product developments and geographical expansions for acquiring a larger customer base across the globe.
Buy Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000952
Also Read Other Publications:
Industrial Communication Market - https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/industrial-communication-market-to-surge-with-demand-for-wireless-networks-and-iiot-by-2028/
LED Driver Market - https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/led-driver-market-growth-scenario-with-global-forecasts-led-by-rohm-semiconductor-on-semiconductor-osram-gmbh-infineon-technologies-toshiba-power-integration-stmicroelectronics-microchip-techno/
Factory Automation Market - https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/8-2-cagr-for-factory-automation-market-share-to-outstrip-usd-249-billion-by-2028
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.
Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/uv-curing-systems-market
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn