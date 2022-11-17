General Aviation Market Report, Size, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2022-2027

General Aviation Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study "General Aviation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" by IMARC Group, finds that the global general aviation market size reached US$ 24.11 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.09 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.60% during 2022-2027.

General aviation represents all aircraft operations other than military airplanes, commercial airlines, and non-scheduled air transport services for remuneration or hire. It usually includes business jets, gliders, helicopters, piston fixed-wing, and turboprops as standard aircraft. General aviation encompasses wide-ranging activities, such as cargo flights, civil search and rescue, medical evacuation, recreational flying, charter operations, flight training, crop dusting, etc. In line with this, it offers higher efficiency, safety, privacy, flexible traveling, on-demand air transportation services, etc. General aviation also aids in increasing productivity, promoting tourism, saving lives, protecting the environment, improving agricultural activities, helping law enforcement agencies, etc.

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/general-aviation-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

General Aviation Market Trends and Drivers:

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/general-aviation-market

General Aviation Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Airbus SE, Bombardier Inc., Dassault Aviation SA., Eclipse Aerospace Inc. (One Aviation Corporation), Honda Aircraft Company (Honda Motor Co. Ltd), Lockheed Martin, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, Piper Aircraft Inc., Textron Aviation Inc. and The Boeing Company.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product and application.

Breakup by Product:

• Helicopters

• Piston Fixed-wing Aircraft

• Turboprop Aircraft

• Business Jet

Breakup by Application:

• Commercial

• Non-Commercial

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

