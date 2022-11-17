Activated Carbon Market Estimated to Reach ~USD 8 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of ~9%

The activated carbon market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 8 billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~9%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, November 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Activated Carbon Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2033” which delivers detailed overview of the global activated carbon market in terms of market segmentation by raw material, type, application, end-user, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global activated carbon market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~9% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031. The market is segmented by raw material into coal, coconut shell, wood based. Among these segments, the coal based segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033 on the back of rising portable drinking water demand and high impurities absorption capacity of carbon due to more surface area with microspores and mesopores. The global activated carbon market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 8 billion by the end of 2033, up from a revenue of ~USD 4 billion in the year 2022. Increasing need for the removal of pollutants from the environment to reduce pollution across the world. The rising mercury, water, and air pollution are some of the major factors expected to boost market growth.Geographically, the global specialty carbon black market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Out of these regions, the market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest market owing to increasing demand for automobile vehicles. The annual total domestic sale of vehicles according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics in 2021 was 11,831 thousand units.The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). Rising Air Pollution to Drive the Market GrowthAir pollution from indoor and outdoor sources is attributed to elevating risk factors for many diseases. Air pollution is one of the serious environmental breaches and health issues across the world. Rapid industrialization and growing automotive sectors are estimated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. On account of air pollution, more than premature deaths took place in China in 2010, as per the estimations.However, the availability of other substitutes and the rise of COVID-19 are expected to operate as key restraints to the growth of global activated carbon market over the forecast period. On account of air pollution, more than premature deaths took place in China in 2010, as per the estimations.However, the availability of other substitutes and the rise of COVID-19 are expected to operate as key restraints to the growth of global activated carbon market over the forecast period.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global activated carbon market which includes company profiling of Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd., Donau Carbon GmbH, Cabot Corporation, Puragen Activated Carbons CarboTech AC GmbH, Kuraray Co., Ltd., KUREHA CORPORATION, Activated Carbon Technologies Pty Ltd, Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH, and The Ingevity Group. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global activated carbon market which includes company profiling of Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd., Donau Carbon GmbH, Cabot Corporation, Puragen Activated Carbons CarboTech AC GmbH, Kuraray Co., Ltd., KUREHA CORPORATION, Activated Carbon Technologies Pty Ltd, Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH, and The Ingevity Group. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global activated carbon market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. 