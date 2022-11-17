Patient Centric Healthcare App Market: Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How The Market Is Predicted To Grow

Patient Centric Healthcare App

Increasing consumer health awareness and rising prevalence of various diseases is peaking consumer interest towards ways to monitor and maintain good health.

Increasing consumer health awareness and rising prevalence of various diseases is peaking consumer interest towards ways to monitor and maintain good health. Increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes, and high cholesterol levels due to changes in lifestyle and proliferation of smartphones and wearable devices are influencing the populace to opt for various health monitoring apps to monitor and maintain optimal health. Patient centric healthcare apps help users to stay updated about medication times, number of calories consumed, dehydration level in body, etc. As per a recent statistic shared by Apple Inc., on an average, an iPhone user unlocks his phone 80 times a day, while statistics released by Pew Research stated that around 46% of people surveyed in the U.S. claimed that they simply could not live without their phones. This creates a large target population for developers of health apps Increasing trend towards usage of healthcare IT systems to offer access to patients data to practitioners sitting anywhere in world and routine checkup of lab reports, easy access to radiology and pathology reports from mobile devices is expected to boost growth of patient centric healthcare app market.

Profiles of the Top Leaders: Philips, iPatientCare, MobileSmith, Klick Health, and Health Fabric.

Market Dynamics:

Key Features Of The Study:

1.Technological developments and product launches by market players is expected to drive demand for patient centric healthcare applications. In July 2019, Careology, a firm that uses intelligent technology to monitor health through a range of popular health-tracking devices, announced its plans to launch an AI-enabled, wearable app for patients diagnosed with cancer.

2. In June 2019, Innomar Strategies, a Canadia-focused subsidiary of AmerisourceBergen, launched a mobile app called Chronically Simple, that lets individuals with chronic conditions store and manage diagnostic images, test results, and health records online.

3. MHealth (mobile health) companies are focused on strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations to increase their market position and expand their product portfolio. In March 2019, Netmeds, an India-based mhealth firm that lets customers order prescription or over-the-counter medicines online, announced that it is acquiring a health-technology start-up, KiViHealth. The acquisition will allow Netmeds to utilize the KiViHealth platform which allows doctors to generate digital prescriptions.

Detailed Segmentation:

The global patient centric healthcare app market is classified on the basis of following segments:

Category Type:

Wellness Management

Fitness

Lifestyle and stress

Diet and Nutrition

Disease and Treatment Management

Healthcare Providers/Insurance

Medication Reminders and Information

Women’s Health and Pregnancy

Disease specific

Others

Technology Type:

Internet-based Technology

Mobile Devices

Home Telehealth

Operating System:

iOS

Androids

Windows

End Users:

Personal Usage

Hospital

Clinics

Others

