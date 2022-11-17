Bluetooth Speakers Market 2022-2030: Use Of Bluetooth Audio Devices In Commercial Sector Due To Various Advantages

Reports And Data

The Global Bluetooth Speakers Market size was USD 2.30 Billion in 2021, and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Bluetooth Speakers Market is forecast to reach USD 6.27 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Bluetooth speakers have the ability to stream audio content wirelessly and take up minimal space, as compared to other home theater systems. These speakers run on batteries and are perfect for outdoor purposes. Another advantage is their hassle-free maintenance, good functionalities, and increased durability, which will propel the demand for the market. The growth in multi-room streaming trend and introduction of network audio devices which allow modern speakers to stream sound via Bluetooth is also driving the market demand.

Bluetooth is a wireless technology, which allows the connection of multiple electronic devices and facilitates their interaction. Bluetooth exchanges data over short distances using the short-wavelength UHF radio waves ranging from 2.400 to 2.485 GHz. Bluetooth speakers in cars provide the user with cellphone connectivity through the car’s infotainment system. Innovation in Bluetooth technology over the years have allowed for the hands-free calling, interfacing music frameworks, remote security controls for locking and opening the doors have boosted its demand in the automotive industry.

According to Consumer Technology Association, in the United States, in 2019, almost 88% of the wireless speakers were Bluetooth-enabled technology, whereas 67% of them were Wi-Fi, and 62% were smart speakers. Moreover, the prominence of Bluetooth in the Chinese industry is driving the market as well. These Chinese consumers are partial to loud audio sounds without any distortions, long battery hours, and reasonable prices, which perfectly fit the bill of the Bluetooth speakers.

The COVID-19 impact:

The hit of the COVID-19 has led to a serious result in electronics and electrical products, disrupting the supply chain of the industry. The epidemic has reduced the purchase of consumer appliances, meanwhile reducing the delivery time as well. Limited availability of products, low labor supply, are challenging the market. As the lockdown ended, the industry is anticipated to witness higher consumer traffic, mostly through the online distribution channel.

Top Profiled in the Global Bluetooth Speakers Market Report:

• Harman International,

• SAMSUNG,

• Bose Corporation,

• Apple Inc.,

• VOXX Electronics Corp.,

• Sony Corporation,

• Plantronics, Inc.

• Others

Market Segmentation:

By Portability Outlook

• Fixed

• Portable

By Application Outlook

• Residential Bluetooth Speakers

• Commercial Bluetooth Speakers

By Distribution Channel Outlook

• Online

• Offline

Key Takeaways of the Global Bluetooth Speakers Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Bluetooth Speakers industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Bluetooth Speakers market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Bluetooth Speakers market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

