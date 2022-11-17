World’s Top Medical Device Market Leaders Combating COVID-19 (Updated)

The global medical device market is expected to reach USD 409.1 billion by 2022.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical devices are designed to help healthcare professionals diagnose and treat patients more effectively. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and each serves a different purpose.

Some common medical devices include stethoscopes, blood pressure cuffs, thermometers, and MRI machines. These devices have revolutionized the way we practice medicine, and have saved countless lives.

With new advances in technology, medical devices are only getting better. We can now diagnose diseases sooner, and with more accuracy. Treatment is also becoming more targeted and effective.

The future of medicine is bright, thanks in large part to medical devices. With their help, we can continue to improve the health and well-being of people all over the world.

The World’s Leading Medical Device Manufacturers

The top five companies in the global medical device market are Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, and Siemens Healthineers. These companies have a combined market share of about 30%.

1. J&J is the largest player in the market with a 10% share;

2. Medtronic is second with a 9% share;

3. GE Healthcare is third with a 7% share;

4. Philips Healthcare is fourth with a 6% share;

5. Siemens Healthineers is fifth with a 4% share.

