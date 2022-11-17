Packaging Automation Market Size to Surpass USD 128.2 Bn by 2030

The global packaging automation market size is projected to surpass around USD 128.2 billion by 2030 from valued at USD 63.84 billion in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 8.05% from 2022 to 2030.

According to Precedence Research, the packaging automation market size has accounted USD 68.98 billion in 2021. The main drivers of market expansion are the increasing use of automation in the manufacturing sector, fast industrialization, an increase in manufacturing activity due to a rising population, and the desire to reduce the manpower demand. Numerous companies all around the world were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Due to the interruption of supply chains and personnel restrictions due to implementation of the national lockdowns, several sectors suffered. Many sectors have been affected negatively due to factory closures as well as trade restrictions which aided to the already serious situation. Due to the shutdown of manufacturing facilities, there was a substantial imbalance between supply and demand. Acute labour shortages, project suspensions and cancellations, and disruptions in supply and logistics were all experienced by the global infrastructure and construction sectors.

Key Insights:

The APAC region has held revenue share of around 38% in 2021. However, the Europe region is in second position as a revenue shareholder in 2021.

The filling equipment segment has accounted for 23% of the revenue share in 2021.

By end use, the pharmaceutical segment is growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The food processing category has accounted for 37.6% revenue share in 2021.

What is the regional impact in the packaging automation market?

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the greatest market share for packaging automation in 2022. Because automation & process management solutions are widely used by businesses and government organizations, a substantial market share may be ascribed to this. Additionally, there is a greater need for corrugated packaging in the nation due to the rise in packaged food and beverage consumption. In the Asia-Pacific market, this is anticipated to be one of the adoption factors for packaging automation.

Additionally, the adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in the packaging industry is growing in popularity in the region. This development could not only increase the productivity of packaging lines and also set the stage for the digital future of packaging equipment over the coming ten years by providing new opportunities for upgraded machinery, machine infrastructure, and operators.

Report highlights

In 2022, the e-commerce & logistics industry is predicted to rule the packaging automation market. The growth of this market may be attributed to benefits including improved finished goods quality, Internet of Things-based inventory monitoring systems that can communicate with one another, and expanding data availability and transparency.

The robotic pick & place automation sector is projected to lead the packaging automation market in 2022.

The solution category is anticipated to have the most market share.

Due to the widespread use of packing machines in the area, Asia Pacific now accounts for a sizeable portion of the industry.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 128.2 Billion CAGR 8.05% from 2022 to 2030 North America Revenue Share 27% in 2021 Asia Pacific Revenue Share 38% in 2021 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players ABB Ltd., Automated Packaging Systems, Inc., Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG, Emerson Electric Company, Kollmorgen Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SA, Siemens AG, Swisslog Holding AG

Market dynamics

Drivers

The rise in industries using this solution, such as food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, e-commerce & logistics industry, and others, as well as the rate of industrialization & manufacturing activities increasing as a result of the growing population, all contribute to the demand for global packaging automation solutions. The industries are concentrating on increasing cost realization through improved operating efficiency and cost cutting. One of the major costs for every manufacturing is labor costs. The demand for user-friendly control systems, such Human & Machines (HMI) to Interact with multi-touch, has been driven by the trend toward fewer employees per line. Therefore, producers may obtain efficient and affordable packaging solutions by implementing package automation systems. Decarbonization is still a highly important development in almost every business. Packaging businesses place a strong focus on reducing energy use, and CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) producers are looking for solutions to better manage energy use in their operations. As a result, many are adding airflow sensors to both brand-new and retrofitted machinery.

Industry 4.0 adoption by businesses is now occurring at the same time that the demand for supply chain integration is increasing. Due to their capacity to communicate with stakeholders and optimize complex logistics schedules, manufacturers are turning to packaging automation systems.

Industry analysts predict that the value of Industry 4.0 will exceed USD trillion by the beginning of 2030, having grown at an unexpected rate in recent years. Manufacturers in the packaging sector have the ideal chance to accelerate their digitization plan and effectively respond to client demands thanks to this technical innovation.

Restraints

End users are reliant on the supplier for technical assistance as a result of the fact that many automation solutions are now operated as closed systems. When needed, technical assistance (and continuous improvement operations) might be managed internally thanks to the use of open architectures. Additionally, because present automation equipment frequently has a single purpose, it isn't adaptable enough to satisfy changing client demands. Another issue that was addressed was lead times for automated machinery, which can now be long and do not help with resolving existing labor shortages. All of these things will impede market expansion.

Opportunities

Due to COVID 19, the pharmaceutical business has undergone significant upheaval, and there have been several technological improvements. Due to important variables that have increased the value and complexity of the supply chain ecosystem, the industry has implemented digital supply chain management systems. For example, the emergence of innovative procedures for vaccines and biologics necessitates the use of specialized materials and temperature conditions for effective packaging and transport, as well as the requirement for visibility and transparency. The rise of injectables and tailored medications, according to PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is forcing manufacturers to reconsider their manufacturing and packaging strategies as the pharmaceutical sector experiences a fundamental shift in product forms.

Manufacturers are attempting to increase operational efficiency by using the possibilities of digital data. According to a recent FDA News investigation, almost 80% of the detected discrepancies might be ascribed to human error. Additionally, just 28% of the pharmaceutical industry's revenues in the United States are generated by generic prescriptions, which is driving up demand for small batch manufacturing. Even for small batch manufacturing, consistent quality may be attained using packaging automation. The pharmaceutical business has seen tremendous progress in the implementation of industry 4.0. Its capacity for continuous process control across all processes, including packing, offers analytical insights and facilitates the making of speedier choices when necessary while minimizing human interaction. Additionally, pharmaceutical businesses are beginning to see the financial benefits of robotics components over out-of-date machinery because to the declining cost of robotics systems like parallel robots and arms robots, which enable automation with sustainability and flexibility.

Challenges

The expansion of the packaging automation industry is being constrained by the high design and support costs associated with these devices. The overall cost of these machines will rise as a result of the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies and the demand for trained personnel. Additionally, adequate and routine maintenance of the machinery is necessary for their ongoing and regular functioning, which adds to the cost. Additionally, the industry's expansion is being hampered by the government's strict restrictions regarding worker safety when automated packaging processes are used.

Recent developments

In March 2022, ULMA Packaging announced that BETTER-SEAL, a cutting-edge system that enhances sealing in mono-material solutions, is now a feature of its machines. This feature's addition represents a development in both the company's innovation strategy and environmental commitment.

In January 2022, MULTIVAC announced that it had acquired all of TVI's stakes in Bruckmühl. Since January 2017, TVI, a manufacturer of portioning equipment, has been a member of the MULTIVAC Group. This purchase is a crucial step in MULTIVAC's transformation into a full-service provider of packaging and processing solutions.

Market Segmentation

By Offering

Solution Case Sealers & Erectors Wrappers Stretch Wrappers Flow Wrappers Shrink Wrappers Filling Sleevers & Cartoners Markers & Labelers Strappers Palletizer and Depalletize Automated Mailer Systems Case Packers Vertical/Top Load Case Packer Wrap-around Load Case Packer Horizontal/Side Load Case Packer Others Others

Services Consulting Support & Maintenance Installation & Training







By Automation Type

Robotic Pick & Place Automation

Secondary Packaging Automation

Tertiary & Palletizing Automation





By Industry Vehicle

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Companies Contract Manufacturing Organizations

E-commerce & Logistics E-commerce Contract Packaging Logistics Companies

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Chemical & Refinery

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





