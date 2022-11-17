Hematology Diagnostics Market Is Predicted to Reach USD 10.20 Billion by 2030 - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global hematology diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 10.20 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATE, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hematology diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 10.20 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Demand for hematological diagnostics is expected to increase, owing to rising awareness about blood disorders among healthcare providers and patients, which is expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Hematology diagnostic procedures are widely used to diagnose blood-related disorders such as anemia, blood cancer such as leukemia, and bleeding disorders such as blood clotting disorders and hemophilia. Apart from disease detection, hematology diagnostics aid in proper blood count and characterization of blood cells. The widely used hematology diagnostic systems include hemostasis, immunohematology, hematology reagents, and hematology rapid tests.

Hematology refers to the study of blood, blood-related diseases, and blood components, and hematology diagnostics include a wide array of advanced hematology tests performed using whole blood, urine, serum, cerebrospinal fluid, and other bodily fluids. These tests involve use of different In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) technologies, such as flow cytometry, blood analysis, immunodiagnostics, hemostasis, and molecular diagnostics, to diagnose problems pertaining to blood and its components, including red blood cells, white blood cells, lymph, plasma, and platelets.

Use of hematology diagnostics has increased in recent times, owing to increasing incidence of blood disorders. Factors such as an aging population, technological developments, and increasing need for better healthcare facilities are likely to boost the global hematology diagnostics market. The global market is also being driven by increasing government initiatives across the world to boost healthcare infrastructure. However, high costs of diagnostics and lack of coverage for diagnostic procedures in health insurance plans in many countries are two major challenges limiting revenue growth of the global hematology diagnostics market. Moreover, lack of public awareness about hematology diagnostics is also expected to restrict market revenue growth to some extent.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Based on product type, the consumables segment is expected to account for largest revenue share and register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, due to low manufacturing costs, increasing availability of consumables for certain analyzer tests, and increase in the number of tests needed by consumers. In hematology analyzers, consumables are utilized to lyse red blood cells from blood samples prior to leukocyte examination. Direct dependency of hematology tests on consumables is one of the main factors to drive revenue growth of the segment during the forecast period. Rising awareness about blood disorders among healthcare professionals and patients is also expected to increase demand for hematology analyzers and in turn, demand for consumables.

Based on test type, the full blood count testing segment is expected to register a significantly faster growth rate over the forecast period. Full blood count tests are useful for general evaluation of health during routine check-ups, and they evaluates three major components found in the blood - white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets. Several conditions, such as anemia, allergy, vitamin and iron deficiencies, and infections, can be easily diagnosed with the help of these tests.

Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Hospitals & clinics segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share over the forecast period, due to increase in demand for hematology diagnostics among individuals who require routine blood testing, such as diabetics and cancer patients. Moreover, This segment is expected to register a rapid growth rate, which can be attributed to a larger patient influx in hospitals as compared to other healthcare facilities and increasing number of registered hospitals across the globe.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate in the global market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and hematological diseases, particularly in developing countries including India and China, and improving healthcare infrastructure are some major factors driving revenue growth of the market in Asia-Pacific.

According to the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), over 1.1 million cancer cases are recorded in India each year. Thus, high prevalence of cancer in various countries in the region is expected to increase demand for hematology diagnostics in Asia-Pacific.

Statistical Analysis:

Competitive Outlook of the Global Hematology Diagnostics Market

The globla Hematology Diagnostics market study focuses on the revenue growth trajectories of the leading companies in this market. This section of the report throws light on the highly competitive landscape of the Hematology Diagnostics market, pointing out the major players. The report further discusses the strategic initiatives undertaken by each of these market players, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new product launches, new business deals, and technological innovations.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Sysmex Corporation, Boule Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mindray Medical International Limited, Drew Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., HemoCue AB, Horiba Ltd., EKF Diagnostics, and Nihon Kohden Corporation, among others.

Hematology Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Instruments

Consumables

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Full Blood Count Testing

Hemoglobin Testing

Blood Glucose Testing

Renal Profiling

Vitamin B12 Deficiency Testing

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Laboratories

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Hematology Diagnostics report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

