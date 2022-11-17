Medical Implants Market Report 2022 Future Analysis, Demand by Regions and Opportunities with Challenges 2032

Medical Implants Market

The global medical implant market is projected to grow from a valuation of US$14.75 billion in 2022 to US$36 billion by the end of 2032.

TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical implant market is projected to grow from a valuation of US$14.75 billion in 2022 to US$36 billion by the end of 2032. The market is likely to progress at a high value CAGR of 9.3 % through 2032, according to the latest industry analysis from Persistence Market Research.

Medical implants are artificial tissue or devices used to replace damaged biological structures or enhance an existing biological structure. Some of the implants are made of skin, bone or other body tissue. Others are made of metal, plastic or ceramic materials. Medical implants can be permanent or can be removed when they are no longer needed. There are some risks and complications associated with medical implantation, such as infections, surgical risks, and implant failure. Medical implants are used in areas such as cardiovascular, orthopedic, neurological, dental and other disorders.

Market Segmentation:

The global medical implant market is categorized based on types, origin, materials, and end users. Based on types, the report covers Cardiovascular Implants, Spinal Implants, Orthopedics and Trauma, Dental Implants, Ophthalmic Implants, Neurostimulator Implants, and others.

Cardiovascular implants include pacing devices, stents, related implants, and structural cardiac implants. Orthopedic and trauma implants include reconstructive joint replacements, orthobiology, trauma implants, and sports medicine. The main dental implants include plate-shaped dental implants and root-shaped dental implants.

Ophthalmic implants include an intraocular lens and glaucoma implants. Neurostimulator implants are further classified into deep brain stimulators, sacral nerve stimulators, spinal cord stimulators, vagus nerve stimulators, and others. Other implants include gynecological devices, drug implants, ENT implants, cosmetic implants, gastroenterological implants, urological implants, and skin and wound care implants. Depending on the origin, the market covers synthetic and biological implants. Depending on the materials, the market covers polymers, alloys and ceramics. According to end users, the market includes medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and academic institutions.

Key Market Players: An increasing number of mergers and acquisitions and rapid product launches are some of the latest trends that have been observed in the global medical implants market. Some of the major companies operating in the global medical implants market are Johnson & Johnson Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Edwards Life-sciences Corporation, Orthofix International N.V., Novartis International AG, Sorin S.p.A, Boston Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Tornier N.V., and StrykerCorporation.

