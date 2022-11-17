Top 11 Automotive Infotainment Market Leaders (Updated), 2022-2032

Automotive Infotainment Market

In 2021, the global automotive infotainment markets were valued at USD 7,028 Million. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2022 and 2032.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As vehicles become more and more advanced, the systems that provide infotainment are becoming increasingly complex. However, these systems are designed to make the driving experience more enjoyable and convenient. Automotive infotainment systems can include features such as navigation, climate control, audio and vehicle settings. They can be operated using voice commands, touch screens or physical controls. While some infotainment systems are standard on new vehicles, others are available as optional upgrades. To learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, download a sample report.

Exploring the Top: Biggest automotive infotainment markets companies in the world

#1. Alpine Electronics

#2. Clarion Co., Ltd.

#3. Continental AG

#4. Delphi Automotive PLC

#5. Denso Corporation

#6. Harman International

#7. JVC KENWOOD Corporation

#8. Panasonic Corporation

#9. Pioneer Corporation

#10. Visteon Corporation

#11. Other Key Players

The automotive infotainment system is a complete in-vehicle entertainment and information system, which offers a wide range of features, such as music, video, navigation, and communication. It also provides support for various applications such as weather, traffic, and games. The system is integrated with the vehicle's electrical system and can be operated by voice commands, steering wheel controls, or touch screens.

The rising demand for enhanced safety features and the need for better in-vehicle experience are some of the major factors driving the growth of the automotive infotainment market. However, the high cost of these systems and the lack of standardization are restraining market growth.

Key Market Segments

Product Type:

Audio unit

Display unit

Heads-Up display

Navigation unit

Communication unit

Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial vehicles

Application:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Regional Market Data:

The geographic regions in this report are segmented into several key areas for production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share. The Automotive Infotainment growth for this region between 2022 and 2032 (prevision), will be covered

- North America (U.S. & Canada)

- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

- Middle East & Africa

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

- What is the parent market of the Automotive Infotainment market in the growing region?

- What are the opportunities for a Automotive Infotainment market to grow?

- How fast is the Automotive Infotainment market growing?

- Which regional market will be a pioneer in the next few years?

- In the years to come what growth opportunities might arise in the Automotive Infotainment industry?

- What challenges could the Automotive Infotainment market face in its future?

- What are the leading companies on the Automotive Infotainment market?

- What is the competitive situation in the market?

- What are the main factors that contribute to rapid growth?

