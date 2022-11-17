European Leadership University Welcomes The Fall 2022 Cohort of Their Bachelor Programmes
The New Cohort for All Bachelor Programmes at ELU started This Fall 2022AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European Leadership University welcomes the new cohort for all bachelor programs in September. The session started in September 2022 for all disciples, and the students are expected to graduate in 2025 - 2026.
ELU offers a range of Bachelor programmes, both online and on campus, to students around the globe. The major programmes offered are Software Engineering, Data Science, and AI and Machine Learning.
The Bachelor in Data Science is offered online with a full-time (3 years) and part-time (4 years) option, Software Engineering is offered online with a full-time (3 years) and part-time (4 years) option, as well as part-time on campus, and AI & Machine Learning Engineering are all three year online programmes.
According to the spokesperson, “The number of students in ELU has doubled since the institute was established mostly due to the unique learning process and the focus on ensuring the students learn the right skills they would need to progress in their career as soon as they graduate.”
All bachelor programmes at ELU incorporate experiential and interactive teaching approaches to ensure an engaging learning experience for all students. This innovative learning model focuses on skill-based learning, allowing flexible online education and collaboration with peers.
“Our Talent Accelerator Programme also assists the students in entering the job market and coaching them to land their dream job,” added the spokesperson. “All our programmes are internationally accredited and are globally recognised, making it easier for the students to get a job.”
In this cohort, ELU welcomes again a diverse class of aspiring professionals from all over the world in multiple disciplines.
Ibrahim Isaac
European Leadership University
+31 6 15566068
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn