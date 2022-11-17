E-Commerce Market in Africa | Companies Analysis, Trends, Future Investment and Revenue Forecast by 2027

Africa E-Commerce Market Size

The major players operating in the Africa E-Commerce Market are Alibaba Group, Amazon.com, Inc., Bidorbuy.com Inc., DHL International GmbH etc.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, "Africa E-Commerce Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the Africa e-commerce market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 27% during 2022-2027.

The competitive landscape of the Africa e-commerce market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

E-Commerce Companies in Africa

• Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA)

• Amazon.com, Inc

• Avito Holding AB

• Bidorbuy.com Inc

• DHL International GmbH

• DealDey Ltd.

• eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY)

• GumTree.com Limited

• Jiji Press Ltd.

• Jumia Technologies AG

• Konga Online Shopping Ltd.

• Naspers Ltd.

• OLX Group.

Electronic commerce, alternatively referred to as e-commerce, represents online platforms that facilitate commercial transactions of goods or services over the internet. In terms of the business models, they can be categorized into various types, such as business-to-business (B2B), business-to-customer (B2C), customer-to-customer (C2C), customer-to-business (C2B), etc. As compared to conventional brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce platforms offer multiple advantages, including controlled inventory cost, enhanced profit margins, substantial discounts, hassle-free delivery of goods, etc. Consequently, they are extensively utilized across several sectors, such as retail, travel and tourism, consumer electronics, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and others.

Check Out What’s New in the Africa E-Commerce Market

The rising usage of smart devices and the increasing availability of high-speed internet connectivity is primarily driving the Africa E-commerce market. In addition to this, the shifting consumer preferences from brick-and-mortar retail channels toward online stores for convenient shopping experiences are also positively influencing the market across the region. Besides this, the launch of digital trends in the retail sector for reaching out to a larger consumer base and improving product sales is further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the growing inclination among key regional organizations on e-commerce solutions to minimize overhead operational costs and improve business efficiency is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the elevating integration of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and predictive analytics solutions in the e-commerce segment and the escalating penetration of numerous international players, which is leading to considerable innovations in mobile payment options, delivery solutions, point-of-sale terminals, app-based commercial platforms, etc., are expected to catalyze the Africa e-commerce market over the forecasted period.

Africa E-Commerce Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Africa E-Commerce Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Africa e-commerce market on the basis of business model, mode of payment, service type, product type and country.

Based on Business Model:

• B2C

• B2B

• C2C

• Others

Baaed on Mode of Payment:

• Payment Cards

• Online Banking

• E-Wallets

• Cash-On-Delivery

• Others

Based on Service Type:

• Financial

• Digital Content

• Travel and Leisure

• E-Tailing

• Others

Based on Product Type:

• Groceries

• Clothing and Accessories

• Mobiles and Electronics

• Health and Personal Care

• Others

Based on Country:

• South Africa

• Nigeria

• Egypt

• Morocco

• Kenya

• Others

