The Vooglam Black Friday Thanksgiving Deals 2022

Online eyeglass brand Vooglam has released an "early bird" collection of stylish prescription glasses in time for 2022 Black Friday and Thanksgiving.UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanksgiving and Black Friday in 2022 is just around the corner. Vooglam, an online retailer of fashion prescription eyeglasses, has opened the "early bird" pre-sale for Thanksgiving and Black Friday today in order to share profits with new and old customers
In the time that has passed in 2022, our world has experienced many black swan events, such as a pandemic. It has also had a certain impact on the offline retail market of glasses. At the same time, more consumers choose online glasses. In line with this development trend, the Vooglam brand has taken action, continuously launching discount activities, actively developing the online virtual try-on function, further improving the membership system, and allowing consumers to enjoy the complete experience of online glasses.
Display of 3 pairs of Black Friday series frames
The first pair are very special. The thick square frame echoes the simple geometric lines. With the texture decorated in tortoiseshell, it reflects a natural and elegant posture. These glasses create a simple and restrained style, and the gradient colors reflect an elegant atmosphere.
The second is comfortable and beautiful, very suitable for gifting to friends and family to show your love, of course, you can also wear them yourself if you like. This spectacle frame not only shows a person's temperament, but also is particularly comfortable, and the overall appearance is simple, neat, and calm.
The third pair of glasses is made of high-quality pure titanium material, which is easy and comfortable to wear, and the installation of double screws effectively strengthens the lens and ensures the toughness and stability of the frame. Moreover, these glasses can also perfectly modify the contours of the face, making the whole person unique and fashionable!
About Vooglam
Vooglam is an American fashion store for prescription eyeglasses, stocking exclusive designer styles like cat eye, aviator, geometric and more. Vooglam's Black Friday series, especially this time, has a variety of styles and colors. If you need to add it, you can buy it according to your own needs. After submitting the order, you can choose. There are credit cards, MasterCard, and other payment methods to choose from.
About the use of discounts or coupons
Vooglam’s new registration discount can get many coupons. If there is an abnormal situation when using the discount code or encountering an invalid discount code, please go to Vooglam’s Ins and Pinterest channels to get celebrity discount codes to use. At the same time, you can follow Vooglam's Twitter, Linkedin page, and Facebook to get the latest news.
1. Some coupons are restricted to certain products, categories, or listings.
2. Taxes, difference, shipping, and handling fees are excluded from any discount.
3. Only one coupon or discount code may be applied per order.
This Black Friday, the lowest price of some frames is only $0.99. The discount code is applicable to the frame glasses of the Black Friday event style and supports klarna installment payment. When using the discount code, be sure to verify the use result before submitting the order to ensure that you can get the Black Friday discount.
