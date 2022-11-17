Vetster Launches Mobile App for Veterinarians Practicing Virtually

Vetster launches mobile app for veterinarians providing telehealth services. New app gives veterinarians greater flexibility to work anytime, anywhere while providing much-needed care for animals in the US, Canada and UK.

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vetster, the world's fastest growing veterinary telehealth and pet care marketplace, today announced the launch of the Vetster for Veterinarians mobile app for Android and iOS. The app complements the company's top-rated web-app giving veterinary professionals another tool to connect with pet parents as part of their virtual practice. The app is now available for veterinarians practicing on Vetster through the App Store and Google Play Store.

"Vetster is building the solutions veterinarians need to practice virtually - on their terms," said Mark Bordo, CEO and CoFounder, Vetster.com. "Our new mobile app is one more way we can provide veterinary professionals with a flexible platform to connect with pet parents in between appointments, traveling between clients, or from the comfort of home. With just a few taps on their mobile phone, veterinarians connect with pet parents with great video quality, and easy-to-use scheduling and follow-up features."

A massive surge in pet adoption combined with a veterinary workforce shortage expected to continue until at least 2040 has left many veterinarians seeking alternative ways to meet demand, while improving their work life balance. Vetster is stepping forward to fulfill a much needed gap in the market. The Vetster platform allows veterinarians the freedom to determine where, when, and how they practice. Vetster veterinarians use the platform to provide teletriage, address non-urgent cases, provide follow-up appointments, as well as proactive and preventative health care plans for pet owners. Many use Vetster to supplement their income and alleviate student debt.

"Vetster is helping to address both the barrier to access and the overwhelming demand for veterinary care," said Dr. Jo Myers, practicing DVM on Vetster. "For veterinarians looking to practice virtually, the Vetster platform provides a seamless user experience, with a user-friendly interface, high-quality video and the ability to capture medical records in-app."

Designed for Veterinarians

High Quality Video Calls - Connect with pet parents over secure, high quality video calls from an iOS or Android device.

Improved Appointment Management - Set your own hours and pause availability to accommodate unexpected schedule changes.

Direct Messaging - Direct messaging functionality allows vets to correspond with pet parents after appointments to provide any additional support.

Electronic Medical Records - Patient medical records are captured and stored in-app for convenient referencing by both veterinarians and pet parents.

VetsterRx - In the US, veterinarians can use VetsterRx powered by PetMeds to prescribe prescription and non-prescription medication that can be delivered directly to the client. In Canada and the UK, veterinarians can use the built-in prescription pad to provide an Rx or OTC recommendation that clients can fill at their local pharmacy.

Veterinarians can join Vetster by visiting Vetster.com. Once registered and approved to practice on the Vetster platform, they can download and use the Vetster for Veterinarians mobile app.

About Vetster Vetster is an online veterinary telehealth marketplace connecting veterinary professionals with pet parents over video, text or audio chat. From the comfort of home, pet parents can access quality virtual care in a matter of minutes, and veterinary professionals can set their own rate and schedule themselves according to personal preferences. Create a free account today at vetster.com.

