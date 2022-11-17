Industrial Rubber Market Will Reach Nearly USD 42.01 Billion, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.30% by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Growth Of The Industrial Rubber Market Is Governed By Various Factors Such As Growing Demand From Automotive Industry During Forecast Perioid

Industrial Rubber Market is expected to reach USD 42.01 Billion by 2028, according to a new report” — by Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industrial Rubber Market is expected to reach USD 42.01 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Industrial rubber market is driven principally by the automotive industry. Industrial rubber is primarily used for making tires. Construction activities led by developing economies across the world will generate demand. The volatility of the oil prices, concerned government regulations and environmental concerns, lack of suppliers, and the growing threat of alternative are factors hindering the growth of the industry.

The North America region accounted for the second largest share of 30.3% of the market in 2018. The growing demand for fuel-efficient automotive parts due to environmental concerns and strict regulations is anticipated to drive growth in this region. In the United States, currently, 111 companies are working within the tire and rubber industry. When combined, they are accountable for more than 42,000 direct employment possibilities.

Get a sample copy of the global Industrial Rubber market report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1703

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: Sinopec, Lanxess, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, ExxonMobil, Kumho Petrochemical, TSRC Corporation, Nizhnekamskneftekhim,JSR Corporation, LG Chem, Versalis S.P.A., Zeon Corporation, PetroChina, Sibur, Group Dynasol, Kraton Corporation.

Further Key Finding from the Report Suggestion:

The Industrial Rubber Market is estimated to reach USD 42.01 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.30% during the forecast period.

The synthetic rubber type accounts for a larger share of 63.8% in 2018.

The Mechanical Rubber Good product type is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The building and construction end user segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Increasing construction activities in developing economies is also an essential factor enhancing the current demand. Several governments in the Asia Pacific are investing in both public and private enterprises to support infrastructure in countries like India and China.

Numerous airports, highways, metros, other smart city projects are initiated in these economies. These projects are assumed to increase demand during the forecast period in the Asia Pacific region.

Demand for fuel-efficiency, light-weight vehicles, and environment-friendly automotive parts also has been influencing the automotive industry in adopting eco-friendly industrial rubber.

Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest share of 31.3% in 2018. The industry is anticipated to witness increasing demand from India, China, and other countries of the region. It is a leading region in terms of consumption and production of rubber.

An emerging trend in this region is to manufacture bicycle and motorcycle tires. Many stakeholders are showing interest in the production of car and truck tires, and this is projected to overhaul the manufacturing of motorcycle and bicycle tire business in the region. In economies such as Sri Lanka, India, and Bangladesh, there is a substantial demand for automobiles used for industrial purposes.

Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry. For instance, Midwest Industrial Rubber acquired New England Belting Company (NEBCO) on May 08, 2018. This acquisition has increased Midwest’s growth strategy for development and immediate access to new and untapped areas.

Regional Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-rubber-market

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Mechanical Rubber Good

Rubber Belt

Rubber Hose

Rubber Roofing

Others

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Synthetic Rubber

Natural Rubber

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Automotive

Building & Construction

Industrial Manufacturing

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Molding & Casting

Extrusion

Calendaring

Roller Die

Coating

Request a customization of the report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1703

Table of Contents:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Industrial Rubber market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product type

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Industrial Rubber market size

2.2 Latest regional market trends

2.3 Emerging growth trends

Competitive Outlook

3.1 Global Industrial Rubber market key players

3.2 Global Industrial Rubber size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Industrial Rubber market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic alliances

Browse More Reports:

Construction Plastics Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/construction-plastics-market

Peracetic Acid Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/peracetic-acid-market

Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs) Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/carbon-nanotubes-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.