Diesel Production Cost

Diesel Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information

Product Name - Diesel

Process Included - Diesel Production From Fractional Distillation Process

Segments Covered

Manufacturing Process: Process Flow, Material Flow, Material Balance

Raw Material and Product/s Specifications: Raw Material Consumption, Product and Co-Product Generation, Capital Investment

Land and Site Cost: Offsites/Civil Works, Equipment Cost, Auxiliary Equipment Cost, Contingency, Engineering and Consulting Charges, Working Capital

Variable Cost: Raw Material, Utilities

Fixed Cost: Labor Requirement & Wages, Overhead Expenses, Maintenance Charges

Financing Costs: Interest on Working Capital, Interest on Loans

Depreciation Charges

General Sales and Admin Costs

Production Cost Summary

Currency - US$ (Data can also be provided in local currency)

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the manufacturing process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Diesel production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource Assessment of Diesel Production Process:

Diesel Production From Fractional Distillation Process: This production cost report by Procurement Resource provides a thorough cost analysis of Diesel Production via the Fractional Distillation process. The process of fractional distillation is used by oil refineries to segregate crude oil into various, and more effective hydrocarbon commodities that are established on their comparative molecular weights in a distillation tower. The distinct elements that are isolated in the course of this process are called fractions. These segregated fractions comprise of diesel, kerosene, bitumen, and gasoline.

Product Definition:

Diesel fuel also known as diesel oil is a liquefied fuel exclusively constructed for the usages in diesel-based engines. It is a kind of internal ignition engine in which fuel combustion originates without creating a spark because of the density of the inlet air and then infusion of fuel. Hence, a good compression combustion attributes are required by the diesel fuel.

In addition, diesel is a combination of hydrocarbons acquired by the distillation of crude oil. The essential characteristics that are utilised to distinguish diesel fuel involve its cetane number or cetane index, fuel density, volatility, cold behavior, viscosity, and sulfur constituent. Different fuel grades have various diesel fuel specifications and in distinct nations.

A certain fractional distillate of petroleum fuel oil is the highly generic form of diesel fuel however, substitutes which are not obtained from petroleum like biodiesel, biomass to liquid (BTL) or gas to liquid (GTL) diesel are being created and accepted more progressively.

Market Drivers:

Diesel fuel is the most extensively utilised form of fuel along with petrol. One of the most common uses of diesel is to fuel the diesel engines of cars, trucks, heavy off-road vehicles, ships, military vehicles, and diesel generators among others and is generally less expensive than gasoline. Hence, the diesel fuel market is primarily propelled by end-use segment due to the greater number of car and truck fleet being used as compared to other type of end-users.

The development of the on-road fleet of cars, trucks and buses is expected to heighten the sales of diesel fuel in the near future. Additionally, the rise in the usage of electricity and lack of appropriate power grid construction in several nations like Brazil, South Africa, and other emerging countries is anticipated to increase the sale of diesel generators which in turn would have an encouraging influence on the progress of the diesel market.

