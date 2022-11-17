According to CMi Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 63 Bn By 2030
The Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market was at US$ 35 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 63 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 10% between 2022 and 2030.
Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market: Overview
Antiseptics and disinfectants are used to stop the spread of bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other microorganisms that can cause various diseases. The prevention of infectious diseases, including cholera, typhoid, the common cold, and dengue, largely depends on cleanliness. The bacteria, viruses, and germs that cause these illnesses flourish in filthy and unclean settings. Surfaces can be cleaned with Disinfectants and antiseptics, stopping bacteria, viruses, and germs from growing and spreading. Disinfectants and antiseptics are widely used by homeowners to prevent bacteria, viruses, and germs from spreading disease among the occupants, which is a crucial part of avoiding the transmission of infectious diseases.
Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market: Growth Drivers
The weak immunity of the populace brought on by bad eating habits and unhealthy lifestyle choices has led to a sharp rise in infectious disease cases, which is now a primary factor driving the market’s growth over the forecast period. As a result, the vast majority of the elderly population and the younger age bracket have emerged as the market’s potential customers. However, due to a lack of knowledge about how the disease is transmitted, the enormous number of people contracting infectious diseases has increased the number of patients.
The antiseptics and disinfectants market is expanding significantly due to the rising incidence of HAI infections brought on by inadequate sanitation and preventative measures. A significant effort has been made to raise awareness of the risk factors that lead to HAI cases. Growing consumer awareness of the importance of home and personal hygiene during the predicted period presents a significant opportunity for market expansion. Most of the market’s growth has been attributed to emerging nations worldwide. It is crucial to process and recycle medical equipment and devices to prevent illness transmission among patients and medical professionals. This, in turn, is boosting the market.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Antiseptics and Disinfectants market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Antiseptics and Disinfectants market was valued at around USD 35 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 63 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Antiseptics and disinfectants are frequently utilized in hospitals, particularly to safeguard medical staff. Hospitals use disinfectants extensively to stop the spread of many diseases.
D) One of the key reasons anticipated to propel market expansion is an increase in diseases, including typhoid, cholera, food poisoning, hepatitis A, cholera, and dengue, caused mainly by lack of cleanliness.
E) Disinfectants and antiseptics are prevalent in the hospitality sector, where cleanliness is in a pretty different order as it is crucial for luring customers. Additionally, due to increased attention to cleanliness following the epidemic, the market for antiseptics and disinfectants saw a significant rise.
Regional Landscape
Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
In 2021, North America had a revenue share of about 35% and led the antiseptics and disinfectants market. The region’s need for disinfectants and antiseptics is expected to rise due to the rising number of surgeries and healthcare workers employed in North America. Because they reduce the risk of infection and contamination spreading from one patient to another, antiseptic and disinfection solutions are essential for surgical operations and scientific research. In addition, a rise in hospital-acquired infections may raise demand for disinfection therapies as doctors promote their use. These elements are therefore anticipated to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period.
Key Players
3M
Steris Plc
Reckitt Benckiser
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Cardinal Health
BD
Johnson & Johnson
Bio-Cide International, Inc.
The Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
Alcohols & Aldehyde Products
Chlorine Compounds
Enzyme
Others
By Product
Enzymatic Cleaners
Surface Disinfectants
Medical Device Disinfectants
By End-user
Hospitals
Clinics
Households
Hospitality
Others
By Sales Channel
B2B
FMCG
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
