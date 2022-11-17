The Way to Happiness Foundation Trains Violence Interrupters in a Program Aimed at Increasing Respect for Others
Teaching that you should “treat others as you would want them to treat you” and other lessons help prevent violence.
The Way to Happiness is a common-sense guide to a much safer and happier life. This makes it a powerful tool against violence.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington, DC, Chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation has greatly expanded its education program to reach youth and young adults by training members of the teaching community to hold their own seminars to fight back against senseless violence.
— Ms. Kim Bey, Executive Director, the Way to Happiness DC chapter
Following multiple shootings in the Southeast and Southwest areas of Washington, DC, the staff of a local non-profit trained on tools to help improve communication between youth. A series of sessions was then done to help parents protect their kids and help them find ways to handle disagreements without resorting to violence. The response was uniformly very positive with great appreciation for the program.
The Executive Director of the Washington, DC, chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation, Ms. Kim Bey, has taken on the challenge of doing something about the increasing violence and disagreements between teenagers which is sometimes “handled” with a gun.
She has personally given out thousands of The Way to Happiness educational booklets to others teaching basic common-sense principles to lead a happier life. Last week she trained a group of trainers from an organization that provides social development and job readiness training to inner-city kids and families. These trainers are now using The Way to Happiness booklet as a tool to prevent violence.
Ms. Bey has expanded their efforts by finding community members who want to participate and help others. She and her teams of volunteers have distributed more than 100,000 of The Way to Happiness booklets in Washington, DC.
“The Way to Happiness is a common-sense guide to a safer and happier life. This makes it a powerful tool against violence,” says Ms. Bey.
The Way to Happiness booklet contains twenty-one common sense precepts (a “precept” is a general rule intended to regulate behavior) that can help prevent bullying and violent behavior. It includes positive lessons about how to get along with others, how to be productive, and how to attain your goals.
The students learned the 21 precepts such as “Love and Help Children”, “Honor and Help Your Parents”, “Be Industrious”, “Try to Treat Others As You Would Want Them To Treat You”, “Do Not Harm a Person of Good Will” and “Do Not Murder”.
“Many new volunteers have been trained. They are excited about what it can do to help the community,” said Ms. Bey.
Ms. Bey laid out what the organization is doing,. “Our next step is to continue and enhance our ‘train the trainer’ program. We have been very successful so far in enabling others to take this program and make it their own to help reverse the moral decline and violence we are experiencing. Each new trainer can reach hundreds more, thus spreading these important messages out in a ripple effect.”
“This is the way this booklet is meant to be used,” explained Ms. Bey. “People share it personally with others, one on one, sharing the message that ‘your survival is important to me.’”
Ms. Bey said of her DC chapter team, “We are excited to leave a positive footprint on our community from the grassroots levels to higher positions. As with all our sister organizations around the United States, we are determined to be part of the movement to help address the current increase in violence through education – by spreading the messages of The Way to Happiness. We are excited to have hundreds if not thousands join us.”
Ms. Bey trains the trainers in fundamental principles that they can relay to the youth they train in the violence prevention program to help them to be more inclusive and to respect the dignity of all their friends.
Volunteers working in education programs, crime prevention programs, and after-school programs have been using The Way to Happiness in Washington, DC, and around the world to help teach common sense values for decades.
The booklet can be read online or copies ordered at: https://secure.thewaytohappiness.org/store/products/the-way-to-happiness-booklet.html
The Way to Happiness is a non-religious, common-sense guide to better living, written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. The mission of The Way to Happiness Foundation International, which prints and distributes the booklets, is to reverse the moral decay of society by restoring trust and honesty the world over.
