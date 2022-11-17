The Way to Happiness Foundation Trains Violence Interrupters in a Program Aimed at Increasing Respect for Others

The Way to Happiness DC Chapter Executive Director, Kim Bey, leading the training Educator packages for each teacher on the table and being reviewed Trainers after completing training on The Way to Happiness course Ms. Kim Bey providing booklets at an outdoor event

Teaching that you should “treat others as you would want them to treat you” and other lessons help prevent violence.

The Way to Happiness is a common-sense guide to a much safer and happier life. This makes it a powerful tool against violence.” — Ms. Kim Bey, Executive Director, the Way to Happiness DC chapter