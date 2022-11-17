Adaptavist’s ‘Agile Pulse’ Survey reveals the key to agile at-scale is educational & cultural, not technical

LONDON, FOREIGN, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As agile continues to move out of the tech sector into more mainstream business applications, it faces a persistent challenge regarding education and awareness at scale, a new survey from the digital transformation experts at Adaptavist finds. While agile’s popularity has grown significantly over the past few years, close to 70% of respondents indicated their organisations still haven’t implemented agile across multiple teams – representing a huge challenge and opportunity.

The Adaptavist Agile Pulse survey gathered input from over 1,000 business professionals in the UK and US to gauge their views on agile – particularly agile-at-scale – including who is practising it, benefits and roadblocks, how the role of agile has changed, and key issues and trends. The results provide some useful insights to consider as businesses review their own agile initiatives (team, department and company-wide) and develop their agile-at-scale strategies.

When considering the benefits of agile, one-third of survey respondents said they were unclear of the benefits/ROI for broader agile adoption and another 30% said they believe ‘their current method is working fine’. While agile seems to be ‘everywhere’, especially for digital transformation and portfolio management, the results show a disconnect between what IT/tech teams know and what the rest of the organisation is aware of and a need for broader education.

For those already implementing agile-at-scale, the business benefits they hope to achieve fit under the umbrella of a team and operational efficiency with 37% saying they want better coordination across teams, 31% want increased visibility across teams/outcomes and 29% want to align strategy with delivery better. And the vast majority believe agile is key o creating a solid digital transformation strategy with 77% identifying it as ‘somewhat’ to

‘extremely’ important.

Those benefits are balanced out with several challenges though. In reviewing boundaries to implementing agile-at-scale, 34% cited ‘insufficient knowledge of methods and frameworks’ as a top problem, followed by the need for a ‘cultural shift’ at 26% as top concerns. Insufficient knowledge can be addressed with more education and awareness, but a cultural shift is tougher – many companies find themselves more focused on tools and technology vs. people. This is especially true outside of traditional IT departments where HR, Finance, and Marketing were all cited as hindrances to implementing agile-at-scale (very likely due to a lack of understanding regarding benefits).

Overall, the Adaptavist Agile Pulse survey underscores that whilst many people are working with agile, we’ve still got a lot of room for growth in terms of adopting a truly agile mindset. Jon Kern, Adaptavist consultant and co-author of the Agile Manifesto reflected on this, “Over 21 years ago we created the Agile Manifesto and helped redefine software development in a more pragmatic way, giving millions of people the ability to throw off the shackles of process or process’ sake while still delighting their customers. We need to continue to help teams tackle their organisational and technical challenges by applying agile concepts at every level of their business. It is not someone else’s responsibility to transform, agile transformation starts with all of us.”

In terms of the size of opportunity ahead, when we asked respondents how much of their organisation is currently agile, 44% of survey respondents said ‘under 10%’, with the majority (47%) falling between 10 to 50%. They also pointed out that better/simpler agile tools, company-wide adoption/acceptance, and the ability to scale agile are the issues or trends they care about most. This is further evidence of the vast potential for agile at scale if we focus on education and awareness of new tools and benefits.

For more information regarding the Adaptavist Agile Pulse survey contact www.adaptavist.com/media or visit the Adaptavist website to learn more about how their team including experts from Aligned Agility and Gravity Works help manage complex change across people, processes, and technology so customers can achieve organisational agility.

Adaptavist is a global technology and innovative solutions provider, helping organisations boost agility and overcome the challenges of digital transformation. Founded in 2005, its team spans over 650 employees globally, with a 18,000+ customer base representing more than half of the Fortune 500.

Adaptavist supports customers with applications, consultancy, agile implementation, app integration, training, managed services, and licensing solutions – through strong partnerships with Atlassian (a Platinum Atlassian Solutions Partner and a Platinum Marketplace Partner) as well as partnerships with Slack, Monday.com, AWS, GitLab, Aha!, Temporall and more. The company has been awarded the Queen's Awards for Enterprise and Deloitte's Technology Fast 50.

