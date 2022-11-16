SideDrawer Partners with The Gryphin Advantage to Provide Financial Advisors with a Secure Collaborative Digital Vault
EINPresswire.com/ -- SideDrawer Inc., a client-focused, secure, collaborative digital vault with workflows designed to reduce document management admin, is pleased to partner with Gryphin Advantage as their Recommended Partner for 1,500+ financial advisors across Canada.
Even after almost 25 years, The Gryphin Advantage continues to attract new advisors from across the country. This growth is driven by the company’s 3R Approach - Relationships, Responsibilities, and Results. The partnership with SideDrawer supports all 3Rs: improved relationships by offering clients a service that their families will immediately benefit from; acting responsibly when engaging with clients on their highly sensitive information; and improved business results through greater practice efficiency.
“At Gryphin, we are proud to support advisors with the necessary tools and products to help them build better relationships with their clients, and ultimately drive better results for their businesses. We focus on creating partnerships with organizations like SideDrawer so that advisors can keep their independence. These partnerships create more opportunities for greater practice efficiency, reduced business risk and better client experiences. After hearing great feedback on SideDrawer directly from our advisory base, we immediately made the decision to offer this platform to the broader Gryphin family,” said Kirk McMillan, President at The Gryphin Advantage Inc.
“We’re excited to partner with Gryphin given their strong reputation, growth, and presence in the marketplace,” said Ali Qureshi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of SideDrawer. “When we met with the Gryphin team, it was refreshing to see how decisive they were in recognizing the significant impact SideDrawer can have on an independent advisor’s practice, with the added benefit of reduced cyber risk inherent in today’s digital approach to client experience. We look forward to working with Gryphin’s advisors and becoming a core part of their practice.”
Gryphin Advantage’s advisors can contact SideDrawer at hello@sidedrawer.com to learn more about the partnership.
About SideDrawer
SideDrawer is an API-based document management platform that improves the client experience around collaboration and organization for businesses of all sizes. The SideDrawer SaaS product is used by advisors, planners, executors and other professionals to securely collect and share sensitive client data and documents. SideDrawer’s infrastructure-agnostic APIs are truly scalable, allowing fintechs and enterprises to save significant development resources on non-core yet critical document management workflows. For more information, please visit: www.sidedrawer.com or download the SideDrawer mobile apps on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or sign-up at my.sidedrawer.com.
About The Gryphin Advantage
The Gryphin Advantage was founded in April of 1998. Our vision from the beginning has been to earn Independent Advisor business by providing access to the best available insurance and investment products, vested and aggressive compensation, and highly personal service from qualified and experienced professionals. Further, a unique corporate culture widens the ‘Gryphin’ community, where loyalties and relationships become far more meaningful. For close to 25 years, The Gryphin Advantage has thrived in a competitive industry and continues to provide the leadership necessary for all to flourish in an ever-changing environment.
