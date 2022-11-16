0830004 B.C. LTD. (FORMERLY, DIAMOND HAWK MINING CORP.) ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT AND NAME CHANGE
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 0830004 B.C. Ltd. (the “Company”) is announcing that, as of November 14, 2022, Michael Lerner, Neil Novak and Harvey McKenzie have resigned as senior officers and directors of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Lerner, Mr. Novak and Mr. McKenzie for their valuable contributions, and further wishes them every success in their future endeavors.
The Company is pleased to announce that Virginia Ng has been appointed to serve as director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Ryan Calvano and Daniel Nauth have been appointed as directors of the Company.
Virginia Ng is a lawyer with experience in broad litigation and dispute resolution with an emphasis on corporate, commercial, and contractual disputes. Virginia regularly advises clients across a range of industries including education, hospitality, and construction. She is a member of the Law Society of Ontario and an admitted officer to the Supreme Court of Victoria in Australia.
Ryan Calvano is the manager of finance at Green Rise Foods Inc. (TSXV:GRF). Ryan is responsible for the financial management and analysis of day to day operations as well as potential growth opportunities. Additionally, his role requires him to research innovative and technological solutions that can improve both product quality and investor returns. Ryan obtained a business degree from the University of Western Ontario, with a specialization in accounting.
Daniel Nauth practices U.S. securities and corporate law and advises both public and private issuers on U.S.-Canada cross border capital markets, M&A and corporate/securities transactions and regulatory compliance. Mr. Nauth holds a J.D. from Queen’s University and a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) from York University. Mr. Nauth is licensed to practice law in Ontario and New York and is a licensed Foreign Legal Consultant in the Province of Ontario. Mr. Nauth has extensive advisory experience in a range of industries, including mining and oil/gas, emerging biopharmaceutical and medical devices, medicinal cannabis, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Mr. Nauth currently serves as a director of Bhang Inc., QcX Gold Corp., Interactive Capital Partners Corporation, Pima Zinc Corp. and Veta Resources Inc.
Name Change
The Company also wishes to announce that it has changed its name from “Diamond Hawk Mining Corp.” to “0830004 B.C. Ltd.” on November 14, 2022.
About 0830004 B.C. Ltd.
The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating suitable assets or businesses to acquire or merge with, with a view to maximizing value for shareholders.
Additional Information
For additional information on the Company, please contact:
Virginia Ng
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
E: vng2@live.ca
Grant Duthie
The Company is pleased to announce that Virginia Ng has been appointed to serve as director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Ryan Calvano and Daniel Nauth have been appointed as directors of the Company.
Virginia Ng is a lawyer with experience in broad litigation and dispute resolution with an emphasis on corporate, commercial, and contractual disputes. Virginia regularly advises clients across a range of industries including education, hospitality, and construction. She is a member of the Law Society of Ontario and an admitted officer to the Supreme Court of Victoria in Australia.
Ryan Calvano is the manager of finance at Green Rise Foods Inc. (TSXV:GRF). Ryan is responsible for the financial management and analysis of day to day operations as well as potential growth opportunities. Additionally, his role requires him to research innovative and technological solutions that can improve both product quality and investor returns. Ryan obtained a business degree from the University of Western Ontario, with a specialization in accounting.
Daniel Nauth practices U.S. securities and corporate law and advises both public and private issuers on U.S.-Canada cross border capital markets, M&A and corporate/securities transactions and regulatory compliance. Mr. Nauth holds a J.D. from Queen’s University and a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) from York University. Mr. Nauth is licensed to practice law in Ontario and New York and is a licensed Foreign Legal Consultant in the Province of Ontario. Mr. Nauth has extensive advisory experience in a range of industries, including mining and oil/gas, emerging biopharmaceutical and medical devices, medicinal cannabis, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Mr. Nauth currently serves as a director of Bhang Inc., QcX Gold Corp., Interactive Capital Partners Corporation, Pima Zinc Corp. and Veta Resources Inc.
Name Change
The Company also wishes to announce that it has changed its name from “Diamond Hawk Mining Corp.” to “0830004 B.C. Ltd.” on November 14, 2022.
About 0830004 B.C. Ltd.
The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating suitable assets or businesses to acquire or merge with, with a view to maximizing value for shareholders.
Additional Information
For additional information on the Company, please contact:
Virginia Ng
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
E: vng2@live.ca
Grant Duthie
Garfinkle Biderman LLP
+ +1 416-869-7627
email us here