Leaders in Clean Energy Transition Meet with British Ambassador in Sarajevo to Promote Investment in Renewables
Edison Energy, Alfa Energy, Now One Company, Seek to Facilitate More Wind, Solar and Energy Storage in Bosnia and Herzegovina
We will help companies meet energy and sustainability goals, resulting in more appeal to investors. This will mean more investments, the creation of local jobs and increased economic competitiveness.”SARAJEVO, BOSNIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world seeks a faster path to achieving climate goals, nations seek the economic and environmental benefits of decarbonizing — and companies and other large users of energy seek to appeal to investors by reducing emissions and improving their sustainable performance. These were among the points made at a gathering co-hosted by British Ambassador Julian Reilly and Edison Energy, a California-based consultancy that recently acquired Alfa Energy Ltd, which has operations here and in London.
— Oded J. Rhone, Edison Energy CEO
Speakers at today’s event met with UK and U.S. diplomats and industry leaders to outline ways to increase investment in renewable energy.
With the private sector increasingly seeking sustainable and resilient energy sourcing, Alfa Energy and Edison Energy — now one global company — will employ their expanded capabilities and geographic reach to help large users of energy decarbonize, attracting further investment.
“Alfa Energy has had a significant presence for many years in the UK and Europe, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Edison Energy looks forward to expanding that presence,” said Oded J. Rhone, Edison Energy CEO. “Our company will increasingly help companies meet their energy and sustainability commitments, making them even more appealing to investors. This will mean more clean energy investments, the creation of local jobs and increased economic competitiveness.”
The Sarajevo event was held as United Nations Climate Change Conference — COP27 — neared its conclusion in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, with a common theme being the need for greater scale and speed of deployment to achieve climate goals. In attendance in Sarajevo were representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the World Bank, the IFC, Deloitte, the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations of Bosnia and current and potential clients.
Drew Murphy, chair of Edison Energy’s board and senior vice president of Edison International, Edison Energy’s parent company, attended the Sarajevo event on his way back from COP27, where he talked to government and private sector leaders about Edison’s efforts to accelerate the clean energy transition. “Discussions at COP27 highlighted the critical role that the private sector must play in the clean energy transition,” said Murphy. “In the panel sessions in which I participated at COP27, speakers from around the world made it clear that collaboration among governments and the private sector, along with investment in carbon-free energy, are essential to mitigate the effects of climate change.”
“Alfa Energy has called Bosnia and Herzegovina its home for many years,” said Damir Ahmovic, founder and CEO of Alfa Energy and now president of Edison Energy, Europe. “Our team in Sarajevo numbers more than 150 strong, and we are already adding staff as we expand our work helping commercial and industrial clients decarbonize. Our partnership with Edison Energy is a critical step in furthering our mission of enabling the clean energy transition while creating positive local impact. For us, this means creating jobs and bringing increased energy security.”
Recent policies on both sides of the Atlantic are paving the way for more renewables. Bosnia and Herzegovina are developing a National Energy Climate Plan in line with European regulations to address energy efficiency, renewables, greenhouse gas emission reductions, generation interconnections and research and innovation. The plan will open the door for Bosnia and Herzegovina to accelerate decarbonization.
Edison Energy has seen a rapid response from European companies seeking to meet bold sustainability commitments. As an example, it has been working with Adriatic Metals, a UK company with a presence in Bosnia and Herzegovina, on a net-zero strategy, life cycle gap analysis, a Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi) submission and CDP certification support, among other sustainability initiatives.
Renewable energy uniquely offers speed of deployment, with the time required to build such plants measured in months versus years for now-outmoded fossil fuel infrastructure.
The annual gathering of global leaders to reaffirm their commitment to climate action was mirrored at the British ambassador’s residence in Sarajevo today as speakers from Bosnia and Herzegovina, the UK and the U.S. committed to act together.
“Edison Energy and Alfa Energy have gathered some of the best minds in the clean energy industry just in time to help companies on both sides of the Atlantic succeed in the transition,” Ahmovic said.
Edison Energy LLC (DBA in Europe as Altenex Energy and Alfa Energy) is a global energy and sustainability advisory firm that helps large corporate, industrial and institutional clients better navigate the choices, opportunities and risks that are emerging from the transition to a net-zero future. For more information, visit https://www.edisonenergy.com/.
