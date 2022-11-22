The 43RD International Cinematographers’ Film Festival “Manaki Brothers” Continues to Break Attendance Records
ICFF “Manaki Brothers” is a family to all cinematographers who are socially engaged and attempt to speak through their lens.”BITOLA, MACEDONIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the small town of Bitola, Macedonia, many live for the glimmer of “lights, camera, action” because the city is the host of the oldest international cinematographers’ film festival in the world. The grandeur of the annual event treats visitors to the town of Bitola as it is transformed with unique culture and artistic vibes. Now, the event celebrates the 43rd International Cinematographers’ Film Festival (ICFF) “Manaki Brothers” with record-breaking attendance. Unique because it brings recognition to the people on the other side of the camera, cinematographers are recognized for the hard work they contribute to making movies come alive. Since 1979, the ICFF “Manaki Brothers” has honored pioneers and visionaries in the field. The honorees are outspoken, socially engaged, and seeking to make a difference in the world through their movies.
— Simeon Moni Damevski
Simeon Moni Damevski, Director of the festival, said, “We believe that we need to honor those who are pioneers in the art of cinematography. We honor people who open up new horizons and visionaries who seek the beauty in life. ICFF “Manaki Brothers” is a family to all cinematographers who are socially engaged and attempt to speak through their lens. This is how they find their interpretation of global events.”
The ICFF “Manaki Brothers” is proud of its CLUB OF GREATS. The two awards which comprise this club honor the international masters of cinematography. They have received the Festival’s Golden Camera 300 Lifetime Achievement Award or the Special Golden Camera 300 Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Art of Film. Some of the winners of the second award mentioned above have also been actors, directors or music composers. Both of the awards recognize outstanding contributions to world cinema artistry.
Academy Award-Winning cinematographer, Anthony Dod Mantle, won this year's Lifetime Achievement Golden Camera 300 award. He has an extensive film portfolio, including the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire, 28 Days, Antichrist, The Last King of Scotland, and more. Academy Award-nominated English cinematographer, John Mathieson, was awarded the Special Golden Camera 300 for his Outstanding Contribution to the Art of Film. In 2000 and 2004 respectively, Mathieson was nominated by the Academy of Arts and Sciences for his contribution on the films Gladiator and The Phantom of the Opera.
The ICFF “Manaki Brothers” is proud to have started a tradition of recognizing those who are not seen, but make everyone else look good on the screen. The other awards at the festival are the Golden, Silver and Bronze Camera 300 for best cinematography in a feature film, the Small Golden Camera 300 for best cinematography in a short film, The Iron Camera 300 for best cinematography in a documentary film, and the Crystal Camera 300 for best cinematography in a student film.
About:
In 1905, the Milton and Janaki Manaki opened a studio for artistic photography in Bitola, Macedonia. They put their seal and calligraphic signature on each photo. Their business took off when they purchased the Bioscope 300 camera from the Charles Urban & Co manufacturer in London. With it, they began to record scenes from everyday life. These reels are, in fact, the first cinematic footage from the region in Europe.
