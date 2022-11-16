Antibiotics Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~8% Assessment for the Driving Factors and Outlook During 2033

Antibiotics Market

Research Nester published a report titled "Antibiotics Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2033" which delivers detailed overview of the global antibiotics marketing terms of market segmentation by drug class, drug origin, spectrum of activity, indication, end-user, and by region. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market. The global antibiotics market to grow with a CAGR of ~8% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023 - 2033. The market is segmented by indication into skin infections, respiratory, gastrointestinal, UTIs, blood stream, clostridium difficile, ear infections, and others. Amongst these, the gastrointestinal segment is anticipated to garner the largest market share over the forecast period owing to the significant increase in the acute infectious diarrhea cases in kids under 5 years. The global antibiotics markets projected to extensively grow owing to the boost in drug combinations treatment modality, followed by the increasing cases of urinary tract infections as such infections occur when bacteria invade the urethra and infect the urinary tract, frequently through the skin or rectum. Furthermore, worldwide increasing burden of bacterial skin disorders, and globally increasing aging population are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. Geographically, the global antibiotics market is segmented into five major regions comprising of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the intake of antibiotics on a huge scale by the people of the region, increasing occurrence of infectious disorders, rapidly growing population, and escalating healthcare spending in the region.The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). Worldwide Upsurge in Respiratory Disorders to Drive the Market Growth

Based on the World Health Organization data, approximately 262 million people are suffering from asthma across the globe. The lungs' airways and other pulmonary structures are impacted by respiratory disorders. Asthma, occupational lung disorders, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are some of the most prevalent respiratory disorders. These diseases have a massive health impact. Thus, the effective cure of such disorders is much needed. Therefore, the increasing ratio of respiratory disorders is fueling up the global antibiotics market growth. However, increase in antibiotic resistance scenarios, stringent governing actions, and side effects ratio caused by antibiotics are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global antibiotics market over the forecast period. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global antibiotics market which includes company profiling of Lupin Limited, Melinta Therapeutics, LLC, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global antibiotics market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. About Research Nester
Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. 