Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing Market is Projected to Reach At A CAGR of 6% During 2033

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global sexually transmitted disease testing market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 145,000 million by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~6%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 95,000 million in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of sexually transmitted disease testing market worldwide are the Surging prevalence of sexually transmitted disease (STD) and rising crimes related to sexual harassment.Market Definition of Sexually Transmitted Disease TestingSexually transmitted disease testing encompasses all the prospects of test essential for detecting, analyzing and approaching the area and treatment of sexually transmitted disease, such as, HIV, HPV, Syphilis and others. These test can be done on male or female and young or adults. Sexually transmitted disease spread from one person to other through vaginal, oral, and anal sex. They also can spread through intimate physical contact like heavy petting, though this is not very common. STDs don't always cause symptoms or may only cause mild symptoms. Therefore, it is possible to have an infection and not know it.Adults who are sexually active should routinely be tested for STIs to minimise transmission rates. A person is better equipped for prevention the more they are aware of sexually transmitted infections (STIs).Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4461 Global Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global sexually transmitted disease testing market can majorly be attributed to the launch of products and mergers and acquisition among the key players operating in the market. For instance, three new user-friendly laboratory test packages for STDs have been released by Quest Diagnostics and are now available online to consumers. Moreover, Abbott partnered up with Johns Hopkins University, the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC), the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and the UniversiteProtestante au Congo (UPC), which led to the identification of a rare subset of HIV carriers in a patient who are asymptomatic.The global sexually transmitted disease testing market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:• Growing population of young adults• Increase in Rape Cases and Sexual Harassment in Alarming Numbers• Better insurance policy for STD test and treatment• Growing prevalence of sexually transmitted disease• Rise in prostitution activities all across the worldGlobal Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing Market: Restraining FactorSexually transmitted disease is surrounded with social stigma, sometimes the result of these tests are not very precise and the cost of the systems used for STD test is high. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global sexually transmitted disease testing market during the forecast period.Know More About the Complete Study @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/sexually-transmitted-disease-testing-market/4461 Global Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing Market Segmentation• By Disease (Human Immunodeficiency Virus {HIV}, Herpes Simplex Virus {HSV}, Human Papillomavirus {HPV}, Chlamydia, Syphilis, Gonorrhea, Cancroid, and Others)The chlamydia segment is to garner the highest market size by the end of 2033. The segment growth is attributed to rising instances of chlamydia across the world. The World Health Organization estimates that 129 million cases of chlamydia existed in 2020. A total of 1,808,703 chlamydia cases were registered by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in 2019.• By Location (Laboratory, and Point of Care)• By Device (Laboratory Device, and Point of Care Device)• By RegionThe Asia Pacific sexually transmitted disease testing market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. The cases of sexually transmitted disease are rising owing to higher rate of sexual crimes in the region which in turn is to boost the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, higher cases of STD followed by the growing prostitution industry is likely to fuel the region’s market growth. In India, nearly 86 rapes per day were reported and 50 or so sexual assaults against women each hour in 2021. In China in 2021, STDs were responsible for approximately 20,000 fatalities while AIDS claimed nearly 20,000 lives. Additionally, there are around 250,000 to 2 million sex workers in Thailand.The market research report on global sexually transmitted disease testing also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Get a Sample PDF of Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing Market Report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4461 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Sexually Transmitted Disease TestingMarketSome of the key players of the global sexually transmitted disease testingmarket areF. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott, bioMerieux, Becton Dickinson and Company, Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hologic Inc., Orasure Technologies, Inc., S&P Global, DiaSorin Molecular LLC., and others.About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. These analyses help conglomerates, executives, and industries to take wise decisions for their businesses as well as for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment among others. We believe that our expertise in the field of market research can help businesses to expand to its new horizon. Our team of research analysts can provide businesses a right guidance at the right time, while our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

