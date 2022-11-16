Asigra Named a Finalist for CRN’s 2022 Tech Innovator Award
Publication Recognizes Asigra Tigris Data Protection with Advanced CDR CapabilitiesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asigra Inc., a leader in ultra-secure backup and recovery, is announcing that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has chosen Asigra as a Finalist for the 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. CRN recognized Asigra for the company’s Tigris Data Protection software in the Data Protection Software category.
This annual award program celebrates innovative vendors in the IT channel across 38 different technology categories, in critical business areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. The selection process for this year’s winners was overseen by a panel of CRN editors and is based on a review of hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria. These include key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and best fit with customer and solution provider needs.
Asigra Tigris Data Protection provides advanced protection against ransomware with a six-layer security stack designed to fight the new breeds of ransomware. Modern attacks target backups and easily penetrate legacy backup security strategies like immutability and air-gapping. Today’s ransomware attacks utilize sleeper / trojan-horse attacks that employ dormant ransomware or deeply embedded malware which easily bypasses endpoint security. The files along with the hidden malware is then simply backed up into the immutable and air-gapped backup repositories. The malware lies in wait on the network for weeks or months before triggering the encryption attack. Unfortunately, when the response team reaches for their last line of defense, their backups, they find that they are infected also.
Asigra Tigris is the only backup solution utilizing both bidirectional antimalware scanning and bidirectional CDR scanning to stop the sleeper attacks that routinely penetrate immutable and air-gapped storage. Additionally, Tigris protects against credential theft which allows attackers to delete immutable storage by simply changing data retention periods from years to minutes, just prior to network encryption. DeepMFA requires biometric authentication and multi-person authorization for any destructive actions.
“Our CRN Tech Innovator Awards recognize those technology vendors that are making the biggest impacts in digital transformation for solutions providers with unique, cutting-edge products and services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “It is my pleasure to congratulate each and every one of our 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We’re delighted to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space.”
“Now globally deployed throughout the Asigra partner ecosystem, Tigris Data Protection software has been acclaimed as the industry’s most comprehensive backup security platform, setting the bar in this category,” said Eric Simmons, CEO, Asigra. “We applaud our development team for their excellent work in helping businesses of every size defend against the widest range of ransomware variants targeting backup data.”
The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.
About Asigra
Trusted since 1986, Asigra ultra-secure Tigris Data Protection platform is proudly developed in and supported from North America, providing organizations worldwide the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. As the industry's most secure backup and recovery solution for servers, virtual machines, endpoint devices, databases, applications, SaaS, and IaaS based applications, Asigra protects sensitive data with anti-ransomware defense and 100% recovery assurance. The company has been recognized as a three-time Product of the Year Gold winner by TechTarget for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software and is positioned well in leading market research.
