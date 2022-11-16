Nuclear Medicine Market Growth Steady at 20% CAGR to Reach $20 Billion by 2033

Nuclear Medicine Market

nuclear medicine market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 20 Billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~20% over the forecast period 2033

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Nuclear Medicine Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2033” which delivers detailed overview of the global nuclear medicine market in terms of market segmentation by product, application, end-user, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global nuclear medicine market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~20% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2033. The market is segmented by application into cardiology, neurology, and oncology. Out of these segments, the oncology segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. Growing population who are prone to smoking, is one of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.Get a Sample PDF of Report - https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4456 The global nuclear medicine market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 20 Million by the end of 2033, up from a revenue of ~USD9 Billion in the year 2022. Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing geriatric population, and new product launches by key players are some of the major factors expected drive the growth of the market.Geographically, the global nuclear medicine market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Out of which, the market in Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2033. Increasing awareness about nuclear medicine and growing investment in nuclear medicine space are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific nuclear medicine market.Curious about this latest version of report? Obtain Report Details https://www.researchnester.com/reports/nuclear-medicine-market/4456 The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Boost Market GrowthThe World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 17.9 million deaths, or 32% of all deaths, occurred as a result of CVDs in 2019. 85% of these deaths were caused by heart attacks and strokes.Consult Our Expert Analysts@ https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-4456 The main cause of death worldwide is cardiovascular disease (CVD). The use of nuclear imaging technology in the early diagnosis of numerous disorders is becoming increasingly crucial. It is used to improve the "outcomes" for patients, which means that early and precise disease diagnosis informs effective treatment and leads to a speedier, more complete recovery from illness. The market is therefore anticipated to expand during the given timeframe.However, availability of alternatives, limited number of trained medical professional, and supply shortage which are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of global nuclear medicine market over the forecast period.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global nuclear medicine market which includes company profiling of GE Healthcare, Jubilant Pharmova Limited, Nordion (Canada), Inc., Bracco Imaging S.P.A, The Institute for Radioelements (IRE), NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd., The Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization (ANSTO), Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Lantheus, and Eckert & Ziegler. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. 