DHHR Announces Supplemental Propane Payment for 2022-23 Winter Season

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today announced a supplemental payment to assist eligible residents with propane heating expenses for the 2022-23 winter season.

Residents who used propane for heating and who received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment this past winter will receive an automatic $72 payment to assist with propane heating expenses.

The payments were made possible by a $250,000 donation resulting from a class action settlement in the Swiger v. AmeriGas case, which was approved by Judge Robert B. Stone of the Monongalia County Circuit Court. The donation was facilitated by Attorneys David J. Romano of Romano Law Office, Clarksburg, West Virginia; Meghan M. Cloud of McGuireWoods, LLP, Charlottesville, Virginia; and Edgar C. Gentle, III, Court Appointed Claims Administrator, Hoover, Alabama.

“DHHR is once again pleased to provide this special propane heating assistance to 3,624 eligible families,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “We hope that this additional payment, enabled through a thoughtful donation, will help these households offset rising heating expenses this winter.”

All payments are expected to be issued by November 21, 2022.



