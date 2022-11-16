Potash Manufacturing Process: Project Report, Plant Cost, Business Plan

Price Trends Graph

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product Name - Potash

HS Code - 281520

Synonyms - KCl, 0-0-60

Currency - US$ (Data can also be provided in local currency)

Supplier Database Availability - Yes

Customization Scope - Our services can be customized as per the requirements of the customer

Post-Sale Analyst Support - 360-degree analyst support after service delivery

Region/Countries for which Data is available:

Asia Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Iran, Thailand, South Korea, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, UAE, Israel, Hongkong, Singapore, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Australia, and New Zealand

Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece

North America: United States and Canada

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco

Potash is made up of numerous salts that are mined and made, some of which contain water-soluble potassium. The term "potash," that refers to plant ashes soaked in water in a pot. Typically, potassium chloride (KCI), sodium chloride (NaCl), as well as several other salts and clays, are abundant in its ores.

The main chemical involved in the reaction is potassium carbonate, which is produced by dissolving the soluble parts of the ashes in large iron pots. Potash is produced when the solution evaporates using a percolation process.

The potash-producing countries are Canada, Belarus, Russia, and China, Germany, Israel, and Chile.

Key Details About the Potash Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Potash price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Potash Price chart, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Potash Price Trend:

The Potash price trend is influenced by its industrial uses which mainly include the production of fertilisers. It is also employed in the preservation of water treatment plants, animal feed, and the food and glass industry.

Key Market Players:

Nutrien Limited

The Mosaic Company

Intrepid Potash Inc

Arab Potash Company

EuroChem Group AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

News and Events:

March 2021: Compass Minerals América do Sul SA, a top Brazilian provider of specialised plant nutrition, was purchased by ICL Fertilizers. The company will benefit from this acquisition by expanding its line of liquid potash fertiliser products, particularly in South America.

