Equator Releases Best-Selling Induction Cooktop Throughout Canada

Portable Single Burner Induction Cooktop

Providing an exceptionally safe and efficient on-the-go cooking solution, customers in Canada can now purchase this ultra popular model

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is thrilled to announce the release of its 11 inch Portable Black Single-Burner Induction Cooktop with Aluminum Handle to Canadian retailers. Quickly becoming a best-selling portable cooking solution in the U.S., the company is confident that this appliance will have an equally positive reception in this new market.

“We’re proud to officially announce the release of our most popular induction cooktop throughout Canada,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “The feedback on this product from our U.S. based customers has been extremely positive. Since it has become one of our top selling appliances, we wanted to ensure that our customers based in Canada could also purchase this convenient and highly portable cooking solution.”

Created to be used on-the-go, the Equator 11 inch Portable Induction Cooktop with Aluminum Handle is both portable and flameless. Delivering one of the safest ways to cook in compact spaces — including RVs, campsites, tiny homes, and off-grid homes — the PIC 100 model is equipped with a single 1400W burner. Its powerful copper coil works with induction cookware, creating magnetic energy that rapidly produces heat. Way more efficient than traditional gas or electric coils, this 110V induction cooktop uses electromagnets for zero heat loss and quick cooking times.

The PIC 100 measures 2.5 x 11 x 15.5 (HxWxD in inches), and weighs only 6.5 pounds. Using its visible touch controls, users of the PIC 100 can choose between six heat levels. It is large enough to accommodate large pots (up to 10” by 10” in size). When in use on the highest heat setting, six cups of water can be brought to boiling in just two minutes.

Other noteworthy features that are part of the Equator 11 inch Portable Black Single-Burner Induction Cooktop with Aluminum Handle include overheat and voltage protection, easy-to-clean ceramic glass, and an aluminum handle.

Available in five colors (black, blue, copper, lilac, and silver), the PIC 100 model can now be purchased at $199 throughout Canada on Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair and other popular appliance retailers nationwide.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.

