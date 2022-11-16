TopLine Financial Credit Union’s Vicki Roscoe Erickson Named Twin Cities Business 2022 Notable Leader in Marketing

Erickson honored with the best in class executives

/EIN News/ -- MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Cities member-owned cooperative TopLine Financial Credit Union’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications has been named one of Twin Cities Business 2022 Notable Leaders in Marketing. A complete list of those selected is available online at Twin Cities B u siness .



As TopLine Financial Credit Union’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Vicki Roscoe Erickson is responsible for overseeing all aspects of marketing and communications, including member experience, brand awareness and stewardship, internal and external communications, omnichannel integrated advertising, public relations, financial education and community initiatives. She aims to fulfill TopLine’s mission to educate consumers on the credit union difference, the importance of financial independence and wise money management.

“Vicki Erickson has been a tremendous asset in enhancing TopLine’s brand recognition and respect in the communities we serve – her eye for creative and consistent message is unmatched,” said Tom Smith, President and CEO, TopLine Financial Credit Union. “As a key member of senior leadership, she provides excellent insight and perspective. She is also very active in the community, serving on several boards and has also led our credit union foundation with care and vision since it was established in 2015. This recognition is very well deserved.”

Vicki Roscoe Erickson also the president of the TopLine Credit Union Foundation, which provides financial education and counseling for members of all ages, awards scholarships, contributes to charitable organizations, and sponsors other community give-back efforts. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded nearly $107,500 in scholarships.

“I’m honored to be recognized as a Twin Cities Business 2022 Notable Leader in the field of Marketing,” said Vicki Roscoe Erickson, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at TopLine Financial Credit Union. “I work with an amazing family at TopLine, and enjoy their passion in discovering exciting new ways to care, connect and contribute in helping our members financially succeed and communities thrive.”

Twin Cities B usiness is Minnesota’s leading provider of business news, insight, and analysis through daily online news stories, e-newsletters, a monthly print magazine and live events. Along with their readers, they get to know the personalities of our region’s most influential leaders, exploring the “how” behind their success, strategies, and solutions. They discuss today’s most pressing issues, examine trends and outlooks, and provide the context, perspective, and information leaders have come to depend on.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest, with assets of more than $735 million and serves nearly 49,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page or Instagram . To learn more about the credit union’s foundation , visit www.toplinecu.com/foundation .

