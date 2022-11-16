There were 2,167 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,729 in the last 365 days.
Assistant Secretary Leaf’s Travel to Bahrain
November 16, 2022, 15:35 GMT
Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara A. Leaf is traveling to Bahrain from November 16to 20 as part of the U.S. interagency delegation to the Manama Dialogue. During her trip, she will meet with a range of officials to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues.
