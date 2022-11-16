Submit Release
Assistant Secretary Leaf’s Travel to Bahrain

Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara A. Leaf is traveling to Bahrain from November 16  to 20 as part of the U.S. interagency delegation to the Manama Dialogue.  During her trip, she will meet with a range of officials to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues.

