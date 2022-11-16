Mister Glass Specializes in Windshield Repair & Replacement in Dallas, Texas
Mister Glass has served the Dallas, Texas, area for over 50 years, specializing in commercial, residential, and automotive glass repair and replacement.
Jose and the team did great! Very professional; I would definitely recommend Mister Glass to anyone needing a windshield replaced. Thank you, Mister Glass, for making this a seamless process.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A minor dent in the car window takes away the vehicle's aesthetics and, if not repaired on time, can leave only one option: windshield replacement. Busy schedules, hefty prices, and not having access to a reliable nearby workshop cause many car owners to delay the necessary windshield repair. However, a few automotive windshield services in Dallas offer affordable repair and replacement services at the convenience of customers. One of Dallas's most highly recommended experts is Mister Glass, who offers on-site services to customers. It specializes in all glass services, from residential and commercial glass doors, windows, and storefronts to automotive glass repair and replacement services.
— Kristi Hilligrass
There are various exterior elements and instances when the vehicle's windshield can get damaged. For example, small rocks, debris, tree branches, and even a baseball can cause different magnitudes of windshield damage. These elements can impact the windshield and result in a chip or crack. These can require windshield repair or even a replacement, depending on the size of the crack or overall damage. Therefore, it is not just an eyesore but also a safety and privacy issue for vehicle owners. Since windshields play an essential role in a car's structural integrity and overall aesthetics, any damage can prompt attention from an expert windshield service provider. The good news is that a professional company like Mister Glass can provide quick assessment and recommend repair or windshield replacement with affordable pricing and a money-back guarantee. A specialty of this company, appreciated by many Dallas residents, is its on-site windshield repair and replacement services.
"Jose and the team did great! They were able to get me on the schedule within two days of a big rock hitting my windshield; they came within the time window given, got to work right away, and did a fantastic job. Very professional; I would definitely recommend Mister Glass to anyone needing a windshield replaced. Thank you, Mister Glass, for making this a seamless process." - Kristi Hilligrass
Damage to a windshield can worsen if chips and cracks are ignored for too long. Drivers can assess the damage to their windshield and decide whether or not to get it replaced. Two or fewer chips in a windshield are usually repairable. If the cracks are significant, replacement is perhaps the best option. Regardless of the condition, it is much better to install a new windshield after a car accident or collision. As a result of the impact, the car window can weaken and threaten the overall frame. Although busy professionals can find it inconvenient to leave their cars at a shop for windshield repair, a mobile service provider like Mister Glass can make scheduling easier and offer on-site services.
About Mister Glass
Mister Glass, which has been around since the 1960s, was the first Dallas company to offer mobile auto glass repair and replacement. It is a professional auto glass repair and replacement service. Its mobile service ensures quick and easy maintenance and replacements at the customer's location. Mister Glass also serves the commercial and residential sectors, repairing and replacing everything from windows to entire storefronts. Free estimates, on-site servicing, and a lifetime guarantee on repairs and replacements are all included.
Mister Glass
13342 Floyd Cir, Dallas,
TX 75243, United States
+19728381707
Addison Seifert
Mister Glass
+1 972-669-0951
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook