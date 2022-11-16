Global Automation Testing Market Size Will Reach Nearly USD 96.13 Billion in 2030 With CAGR of 18.9% | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automation testing industry is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period since most business processes are controlled by rule-based software and nowadays are digitally managed. Software testing is in high demand as digital transformation accelerates. Cloud computing, business analytics, AI, and big data are just some of the technologies driving digital transformation. Therefore, automated testing is required to ensure that the software is working as designed.

The global automation testing market size was USD 20.24 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Software testing is in high demand as digital transformation accelerates. Cloud computing, business analytics, AI, and big data are just some of the technologies driving digital transformation. Therefore, automated testing is required to ensure that the software is working as designed.

The automated testing business is a great opportunity to evaluate various cutting-edge technological applications as modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning are rapidly developing. Most business processes are controlled by rule-based software and nowadays are digitally managed. Software testing is in high demand as digital transformation accelerates. Global spending on digital transformation will grow 10.4% annually in 2020, reaching $1.3 trillion, according to a study. Many companies integrate IT into their business systems to innovate and automate processes, save costs, and gain competitive advantage. Cloud computing, business analytics, AI, and big data are just some of the technologies driving digital transformation. Implementing IT solutions requires significant financial investments, and system failures and outages can result in significant losses in terms of a company's revenue and reputation. Therefore, the operation of the software should run flawlessly and smoothly. The same applies to software updates. Therefore, automated testing is required to ensure that the software is working as designed. In addition, test automation with Industry 4.0 technologies has become important. Automated testing is essential to ensure high-quality releases, continuous delivery, faster release cycles, and increased test coverage.

Companies profiled in the market report include Testrig Technologies, Parasoft, QA Mentor, TestMatick, QualityLogic, Tricentis, SmartBear Software, Cigniti Technologies, Micro Focus, IBM Corporation, Froglogic GmbH, ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Ranorex GmbH, Belitsoft, and Devstringx Technologies.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• Based on test type, the automated testing market is segmented into functional and non-functional testing. The non-functional testing segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period due to its increasing use in security testing, performance testing, compatibility testing, conformance testing, and software usability testing. In addition, the system's performance under load, its security, and disaster recovery procedures are investigated. Non-functional testing provides detailed knowledge of technology and product behavior. This reduces software production risks and associated costs. Check if the system works according to specifications. It covers all areas that functional tests don't. The main purpose of this form of testing is to ensure that non-functional aspects of the application are being tested and that the program is functioning properly in that context. These factors are expected to drive the revenue growth of the segment in the coming years.

• Oct 4, 2022 Parasoft, the US-based automated software testing and application security provider, announced the latest versions of its industry-leading API and microservice testing products, including SOAtest, Virtualize, CTP, and Selenic. . With these releases, Parasoft continues to develop features on its continuous quality platform, making API and UI testing and service virtualization easier and more viable for DevOps teams. The power of AI combined with Parasoft Smart Testing for Java, Selenium, and API apps benefits companies in all industries that develop software.

• February 9, 2022 Tricentis, a US-based leader in cloud application test automation, announced the acquisition of Testim, an artificial intelligence-powered automated testing platform. Testim will enhance Tricentis' existing AI-powered continuous testing platform, allowing the company to further simplify test automation and enable enterprises to create durable end-to-end tests quickly and easily.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Automation testing market based on Testing Type Outlook, Endpoint Interface Outlook, Organization Size Outlook, Service Outlook, End-Use Outlook, Regional Outlook:

Testing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Functional Testing

Non-Functional Testing

Endpoint Interface Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Web

Embedded Software

Desktop

Mobile

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Advisory and Consulting

Implementation Services

Support and Maintenance

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Defense and Aerospace

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

