GenieMD and Hurdle Partner to Launch At-Home Heart Health Panels via Virtual Care Platform & CLIA-Certified Lab Services
New offering will increase patient access across 47 states, reduce friction and decrease costs to improve the overall experience for patients and providers
We believe virtual care goes beyond the technology. It’s also about enhancing access to care via convenient and cost effective lab services in the home”DANVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenieMD, Inc. a HIPAA-compliant virtual care provider that offers patients on-demand access to care, and Hurdle (formerly Chronomics), a global bio-infrastructure platform that powers end-to-end diagnostics for health and wellness providers, announced today a new at-home heart health panel offering to streamline the testing experience for patients and improve health outcomes, at the fifth annual HLTH conference in Las Vegas.
— Thomas Foley, Chief Growth Officer, GenieMD
Over one-third of diagnostic tests go unfulfilled due to barriers like accessibility, scheduling challenges, costs and other issues. This new offering, the first of a series from GenieMD’s partnership with Hurdle, will leverage the reach of GenieMD to make lab services more convenient and accessible to telehealth patients from the comfort of their homes. Hurdle’s seamless diagnostic experience makes the process simple for patients and clinicians, while bringing confidence through its clinically proven heart health panels – which include total cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein (HDL), low-density lipoprotein (LDL), triglycerides and hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c).
“We believe virtual care goes beyond the technology. It’s also about enhancing access to care via convenient and cost effective lab services in the home,” said Thomas Foley, Chief Growth Officer at GenieMD. “Hurdle allows GenieMD to leverage an international network of CLIA-certified labs to provide in-home, on-demand and mail-order specimen collection services – which not only improves health outcomes, it removes the burden from clinician workflows and gives them more time to focus on patient care.”
GenieMD’s collaboration with Hurdle’s bio-infrastructure platform provides patients with access to hundreds of biomarkers via lab services from the convenience of home. This capability can increase patient engagement, providing actionable information to encourage preventive health behaviors, improving both individual health and creating healthier communities.
“Healthcare is only as effective as the diagnostics that inform it. Healthcare providers, diagnostics and labs must close the gaps by bringing together the best of technology, bio-infrastructure, and patient-centered care into one place – the home,” said Daniel Philbin-Bowman, Chief Commercial Officer at Hurdle. “GenieMD’s strong reach and patient-centered virtual care offerings paired with Hurdle’s diagnostics-as-a-service platform give patients an unparalleled experience. We’re eager to build on this momentum together.”
About GenieMD
Based in San Francisco, California, GenieMD, Inc. is an award-winning, global provider of virtual care platform and servicers. GenieMD provides a complete end-to-end, modular, scalable and customizable virtual care platform, inclusive of Telehealth, Remote Patient Monitoring(RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) coupled with clinical services via GenieMD Medical Group. GenieMD collaborates with their client partners to extend care from the providers brick-n-mortar presence to anywhere with a specific focus on moving the patient along the awareness to wellness continuum. GenieMD was recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the Technology Innovation Leader across the North America Virtual Care Industry. For more information visit www.genieMD.com or contact at bizdev@genieMD.com.
About Hurdle
Founded in 2017, Hurdle is a global end-to-end bio-infrastructure platform that radically simplifies and speeds up how health and wellness organizations integrate biomarker diagnostics at scale. From telehealth to travel; sleep to skincare; multivitamins to managing menopause - and many others - Hurdle powers the world’s largest and most impactful organizations across multiple industries, using integrated technology, science and supply chains to transform how they diagnose, personalize and evaluate their offerings. For more information, visit bio-infrastructure.com or contact partnerships@Hurdle.bio.
Thomas Foley
GenieMD, Inc
+1 2013219751
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn