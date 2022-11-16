Lipman Hearne Joins Forces with Yes&

Merger Adds New Marketing Capabilities to Lipman Hearne’s Expertise in Higher Education and Philanthropy

/EIN News/ -- Alexandria, VA, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated marketing agency Yes& today announced a merger with Lipman Hearne, an esteemed Chicago-based marketing firm well-known for their expertise in higher education and philanthropy marketing. The two firms are joining forces to combine Yes&’s fully integrated marketing suite with Lipman Hearne’s expertise in strategy, research and creative design. The merger with Yes& enables Lipman Hearne to provide fully integrated marketing communications solutions to clients across the nonprofit landscape. Lipman Hearne and Yes& made the announcement during the 2022 American Marketing Association (AMA) Higher Education Conference to showcase the new breadth and depth of their combined offerings.

“I am delighted to be partners with the Lipman Hearne team,” said Robert W. Sprague, president and CEO of Yes&. “Yes& and Lipman Hearne share similar cultures and values and a commitment to continual innovation and improvement. This new partnership enables Lipman Hearne’s clients to take advantage of Yes&’s full end-to-end marketing services, complementing Lipman Hearne’s strengths in strategy, research and creative design, with a focus on the evolving higher education marketplace.”

The newly merged unit will be known as Yes& Lipman Hearne, which will include staff members from both organizations. Alexia Koelling, executive vice president of consulting and account management at Lipman Hearne, and Kirsten Federke, senior vice president of enrollment marketing will lead the new unit.

“We’re really pleased to be joining forces with a like-minded agency. Yes& and Lipman Hearne share the belief that mission driven organizations matter now more than ever. It is exciting to think about all the possibilities our more comprehensive offering provides to our clients,” said Alexia Koelling.

Lipman Hearne’s clients include such well-known organizations as the University of California, University of Notre Dame, St. Peter’s University, Rotary International, the Smithsonian Institute Museum of African American History and Culture, University of Chicago, University of Arkansas, Smith College, Brigham Young University and Conservation International. Lipman Hearne’s clients will now have access to Yes&’s media planning and buying, digital and social media, web development, event planning, public relations and video capabilities.

About Yes&

Yes& is an integrated marketing agency serving complex needs across the commercial, association, B2G, and government sectors. Yes& brings “positivity + possibility” through an expanding suite of capabilities including branding, digital strategy and analytics, advertising, customer experience (CX), market research, content development, events, and public relations, and serves clients nationwide from its headquarters in the Washington, DC, Chicago and Philadelphia areas. Yes& was recently recognized among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. for the fourth time. www.yesandagency.com

