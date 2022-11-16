Ammunition Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing emphasis on self-defense and extensive rise in investment in arms & ammo for the defense & law enforcement bodies are the major factors.

Market Size – USD 19.65 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Ammunition Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Ammunition market on a global and regional level. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of recent technological developments, product advancements, current and emerging trends, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and major companies operating in the market. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Ammunition industry with a special focus on the affected key segments of the industry.

Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Ammunition market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Ammunition research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Key Regions Analyzed in the Report:

• North America

o Canada

o U.S.

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o U.K.

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Chile

o Peru

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o U.A.E

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ammunition Market on the basis of Type, End Users, Caliber, Technology, Lethality, Component, Materials Used, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

• Bullets

• Aerial Bombs

• Grenades

• Artillery Shells

• Mortars

• Launchers

• Others

• Total

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

• Military

• Law Enforcement

• Hunting

• Sports

• Self-defense

Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

• Small

1. 9mm

2. 56mm

3. 62mm

4. 7mm

5. .338 Lapua Magnum

6. .338 Norma Magnum

7. 5mm

8. Others

• Medium

1. 20mm

2. 25mm

3. 30mm

4. 40mm

5. Others

• High

1. 60mm

2. 81mm

3. 120m

4. 155mm

5. Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

• Guided

• Unguided

Lethality Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

• Lethal

• Less-lethal

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

• Fuzes & Primers

• Propellants

• Bases

• Projectiles and Warheads

• Others

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

• Steel

• Aluminum

• Polymer

• Others

